Former Cowboys and Bears running back Marion Barber III died from heat stroke, according to police.

Police had made a welfare check on Barber June 1 at his apartment after a neighbor reported water leaking and found a bathtub faucet running, the thermostat temperature set to 91 degrees and Barber dead in the Frisco, Texas apartment he was believed to be leasing.

The coroner's report stated Barber had been known to exercise in sauna-like conditions.

The Collin County medical examiner had ruled the death an accident.

Barber gained 422 yards on 114 attempts with six touchdowns for the Bears in 2011 as Matt Forte's backup.

This came after his six-year Dallas career ended. Barber gained 4,780 yards on 1,156 attempts with 53 TDs for the Cowboys from 2005-2010.

A former Minnesota Golden Gopher, Barber was a fourth-round draft pick in 2005 by the Cowboys, Barber had career highs of 975 yards rushing and 10 TDs in 2007 and made the Pro Bowl. He retired after his only Bears season in 2011.

