Former Bears center Olin Kreutz is no longer working with CHGO after allegations he attacked fellow CHGO worker Adam Hoge, a longtime Bears beat reporter.

CHGO's post of the situation announced Kreutz disissal.

“On Monday morning, an incident occurred in which Olin Kreutz physically attacked a CHGO employee. Effective immediately, Olin Kreutz is no longer with CHGO. Although we are shocked by the incident, we are thankful that the employee is okay.

“The health and safety of our employees is of the utmost importance, and we will not tolerate any action that puts that in jeopardy.”

Kreutz responded to the situation on social media with a photo of Mike Tyson and the comment Tyson was said to have made:

"Social media made y'all way too comfortable with disrespecting people and not getting punched in the face for it."

Hoge has covered the Bears for NBC Sports Chicago and WGN radio. CHGO is a website launchd in March that is part of the ALLCITY Network, a digital sports network it says "puts an emphasis on culture and community above all else."

The incident reportedly stemmed from a comment Hoge made that didn't sit well with Kreutz. No charges have been filed and there is no police report of the incident.

While playing for the Bears from 1998-2010, Kreutz once broke the jaw of teammate Fred Miller in a widely reported incident at an FBI shooting range. Prior to being drafted, it had been reported Kreutz broke the jaw of Washington teammate Sekou Wiggs in a practice incident. Kreutz made six straight Pro Bowls from 2001-2006 and was All-Pro in 2006 when the team went to the Super Bowl and lost 29-17 to Indianapolis.

Most recently, Kreutz and Bears board chairman George McCaskey exchanged differing opinions after Kreutz had said the Bears tried to hire him as an assistant coach but offered only $15 an hour.

Asked if the story was true at a press conference, McCaskey said: "That's the way it is sometimes with Olin. You don't get the whole story. Olin knows what the story is."

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsonMaven