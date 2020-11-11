Health problems the Bears have at center led them to bring back a familiar face at Halas Hall on Tuesday as they signed offensive lineman Eric Kush to their practice squad.

At the same time, center Aaron Neary was released from the practice squad.

Kush has familiarity with the Bears offense both from his time in Chicago and also from the start of his career with the Kansas City Chiefs, when Bears coach Matt Nagy was working there under Andy Reid.

Kush, a 6-foot-4, 317-pound, eight-year veteran, was with the Bears in 2016 and started four games as an injury replacement for Kyle Long and Josh Sitton while John Fox was still coach, but then suffered a torn hamstring during August prior to the 2017 season and was put on injured reserve.

Kush returned for the last year of a two-year contract he signed and was the Day 1 starter at left guard under Nagy for seven games until suffering a neck injury.

Then rookie James Daniels moved into the starting lineup and the Bears also acquired former Chiefs offensive lineman Bryan Witzmann as a starter. Kush didn't play again that year and went to the Cleveland Browns in free agency. He was unsigned this year until signing with the Bears.

Kush can play both guard and center and was one of their backup centers to Cody Whitehair.

Kush initially was a sixth-round draft pick in 2013 by the Chiefs.

Neary had been signed last week but had no prior experience in the Bears offense.

The Bears haven't said how long starting center COdy Whitehair will miss with a calf injury, and he currently is on the Reserve/COVID-19 list anyway. The severity of the knee injury to backup center Sam Mustipher is also unknown, but he couldn't play last week.

Guard Alex Bars had to make his first NFL start as a center against Tennessee, the first time he'd ever played the position.

It's likely to be difficult for Kush to be ready to play by Monday at center even if he does have past experience in this offense.

