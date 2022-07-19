Skip to main content

Eddie Goldman Calls It a Career

After Eddie Goldman was cut by the Bears he signed with Atlanta but the nose tackle has had a change of heart and is reportedly retiring from the game.

It sometimes seemed the old Eddie Goldman never returned to the Bears as he struggled through last season following an opt-out in 2020.

Now it appears he is done.

Goldman, who was cut by the Bears for salary cap purposes, has decided to retire at the age of 28 according to a report by Ian Rapoport of NFL Network.

The decison comes after he had signed a contract for a salary of $1.12 million and $152,500 in bonus cash with the Atlanta Falcons to play this season.

The Bears had cut Goldman in a cost-cutting move following his struggles in the 2021 season. A Pro Bowl alternate in 2019, Goldman had signed a four-year contract extension worth $42 million then, but after opting out in 2020 his play declined when he returned.

The Bears saved $6.86 million in cap space while taking a $5.2 million dead cap hit when they cut Goldman, according to Overthecap.com.

Pro Football Focus last year gave Goldman an overall grade of 39.8, making him the 106th-ranked interior defensive lineman out of 109 they graded. Goldman struggled against the run, and as he did the Bears defensive rank against the run plummeted. They were 23rd against the run last year, their lowest ranking since 2016.

Scroll to Continue

Read More

Former Bears GM Ryan Pace selected Goldman with his second pick in the 2015 draft, after making wide receiver Kevin White his first-round pick. Pace is now in Atlanta's front office.

After Goldman's Bears opt-out, he didn't come to voluntary or mandatory offseason work before the 2021 season but did come to training camp.

He finished wth 13 career sacks, 175 tackles, including 18 for loss, and 21 quarterback hits.

One of Goldman's biggest plays helped key the 2018 run to an NFC North title by the Bears. To start the second half he sacked Jared Goff in the end zone for a safety and the two points triggered a strong second half for the Bears defensive in a 15-6 victory at Soldier Field.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

In This Article (2)

Chicago Bears
Chicago Bears
Atlanta Falcons
Atlanta Falcons

USATSI_13753681
News

Three Possible Blowout Losses Awaiting Bears

By Gene Chamberlain1 hour ago
USATSI_17069060
News

Bears Upset Wins Just Waiting to Happen in 2022

By Gene Chamberlain6 hours ago
USATSI_17393031
News

Another Justin Fields Downward Projection

By Gene ChamberlainJul 18, 2022
USATSI_17479156
News

How Ryan Poles Did at Backing Up Bears Starters

By Gene ChamberlainJul 18, 2022
USATSI_17122976
News

Bears 2022 Training Camp Countdown: The 50s

By Gene ChamberlainJul 18, 2022
USATSI_18497612
News

Key Numbers Justin Fields Must Improve in 2022

By Gene ChamberlainJul 17, 2022
Packers WR Coach Jason Vrable on Packers Going 7 0 Withoutf Davante Adams_Moment
News

State of the NFC North: The Most Important Bears Rookies

By Gene ChamberlainJul 17, 2022
USATSI_18536241
News

Camp Countdown: Former Packers Could Boost Bears on Each Side

By Gene ChamberlainJul 16, 2022