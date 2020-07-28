BearDigest
Former CFL and Vikings Cornerback Waived by Bears

Gene Chamberlain

Tre Roberson received the biggest contract for an NFL player coming out of the CFL in years when he signed with the Bears.

He won't make it to their practice field.

Roberson suffered a training injury and has been waived.

Roberson signed for two years and $1.34 million, the largest contract for a CFL contract since Cameron Wake jumped from the CFL for $4.9 million.

The cut moves the Bears down to 83 players on their roster, three short of the number they need to reach to conduct practices together as a full team.

Teams that opt not to cut to 80 can practice with 90 but it has to be in two separate groups according to COVID-19 statutes approved by the NFL and NFLPA.

Roberson is a former Illinois State and Indiana quarterback who changed positions to cornerback with the Minnesota Vikings as an undrafted free agent in 2016.

The 6-foot, 190-pounder was on the Vikings' practice squad after being cut, then was cut the following season after training camp and went to the Calgary Stampeders of the CFL where he played the boundary cornerback position.

In Canada, Roberson made 10 interceptions in two seasons and helped his team win the Grey Cup.

He had figured into the competition at right cornerback with rookie second-round pick Jaylon Johnson, former Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Artie Burns and Bears third-year cornerback Kevin Toliver II.

The Bears do have several other cornerbacks who could be included in that competition, including rookie fifth-round draft pick Kindle Vildor.

