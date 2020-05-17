The Bears and the McCaskey family are mourning the loss of former team president and CEO Michael McCaskey.

McCaskey, 76, died after a battle with cancer. He had taken over as president and CEO after the death of George Halas in 1983 and held the position through the Super Bowl XX victory and then until 1999.

"Mike was already successful in every sense of the word when he took over for George S. Halas after the passing of 'Papa Bear' in 1983," the McCaskeys said in a statement released by the team. "“We are grateful to Mike for overseeing arguably the greatest team in NFL history, and for his many years of service to the Bears and to us."

Besides being part of the Super Bowl win, McCaskey also oversaw the move of the Bears to a new, expansive team headquarters on the western edge of Lake Forest.

McCaskey was the oldest of Ed and Virginia McCaskey's 11 children. He is survived by his two children, John and Kathryn, and one grandson, Jackson.

"The oldest of eleven siblings has many duties thrust upon him, not all of them pleasant, yet Mike handled them all with grace and patience," the family said. "Although Mike's passing was not brought on by the novel coronavirus, our family, like so many people, is not able to gather and grieve together at this time.

"Our hearts go out to those who have lost loved ones to COVID-19. Our focus in the coming days will be to celebrate Mike's life, and be whatever source of support we can be to . John and Kathryn and those they love."

The Bears had eight playoff seasons while McCaskey was involved as president and CEO and claimed NFC Central titles in 1984, 1985, 1986, 1987, 1988 and 1990.

Following the 1985 Super Bowl championship, McCaskey was voted NFL Executive of the Year.

He left the position after the team's failed hiring of Dave McGinnis to replace Dave Wannstedt as coach in 1999 but then served as Bears board chairman from 1999-2011. His brother, George, took over as board chairman after Michael left the position.

"My heart is heavy as I think about Michael McCaskey and can't believe he is no longer with us," said Bears President and CEO Ted Phillips. "His fierce love of the Bears was unmatched as was his intellectual capacity and thirst for knowledge on a myriad of subjects. Michael displayed a professorial presence that could be challenging, but was also inspiring. I will be forever grateful for the many opportunities for growth that he provided me, as well as for his trust and support.

"Michael always strived to do things the right way with high character and with the Bears best interests always paramount. Michael was a good man, gone much too soon. He presided over the only Super Bowl Championship Chicago Bears team in 1985, and I know he is still smiling about that magical season. God bless Michael and his family."

McCaskey also served on the National Football League's long-range planning, expansion, stadium and finance committees.

“Michael McCaskey proudly carried forth the legacy of his grandfather and NFL pioneer George Halas as team president and chairman and played an instrumental role in the success and popularity of the Bears," commissioner Roger Goodell said in a statement. "The Bears’ memorable 1985 season and their Super Bowl XX victory helped further propel the NFL onto a global stage. Michael was a driving force in growing the NFL’s international footprint with the first American Bowl game in London featuring the Bears and the Dallas Cowboys in 1986.

"He was also dedicated to serving his community and helped create Bears Care, which became a model foundation in supporting charities throughout the Chicago area. Michael was a calm and sound voice in league meetings, befitting of his time as a professor before becoming Bears’ president."

A Yale graduate and avid photographer, McCaskey had many interests outside of football and was a member of the Chicago Field Museum of National History, the Economic Club of Chicago, the Commercial Club of Chicago, the World Presidents' Organization, and the Union League Club of Chicago. He was a director of WTTW, Chicago's public television station, and served on the board for the Big Shoulders Organization, which supports schools in the inner city of Chicago.

