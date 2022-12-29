Former Dallas Cowboys first-round pick Taco Charlton was waived by the Bears after five games and two new members of the secondary have been added.

The Bears brought in cornerback help on a Wednesday when they parted ways with a former first round draft pick.

Defensive end Taco Charlton, the 28th pick of the 2017 draft by the Dallas Cowboys, was waived by the Bears after five games and three tackles without a sack.

They signed Denver Broncos third-round 2020 cornerback pick Michael Ojemudia, who was waived this week after 12 starts and 21 games in three seasons.

They also brought back a cornerback they had on the team in training camp, Greg Stroman Jr., who was cut just before the regular season.

The Bears were Charlton's fifth team in six seasons and he had no QB pressures or QB hits for 67 defensive plays.

Ojemudia was selected in John Elway's final draft class in Denver but failed to make an impact and had injury problems.

The 6-foot-1, 200-pound former Iowa player made eight pass defenses and forced four fumbles with the Broncos. He had 73 tackles and one for loss.

Ojemudia suffered a hamstring injury in training camp during 2021 and it plagued him throughout the season. He played only two games, then started this year off on injured reserve following a dislocated elbow during preseason. He played in only five games over the last two seasons after getting 11 starts as a rookie in 2020 and playing in every game.

Stroman made a strong bid in training camp to stick with the Bears and in the preseason finale at Cleveland had four tackles, an interception and two pass defenses but was cut just before the season began.

A seventh-round pick by Washington in 2018, Stroman has three starts and 20 games played, made an interception and four pass defenses since coming into the league in 2018.

