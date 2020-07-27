The Bears have their first COVID-19 situation with running back Artavis Pierce.

Pierce is an undrafted rookie from Oregon State who was signed with hopes he would compete with Ryan Nall for a backup running back spot behind David Montgomery.

The Bears announced Monday evening Pierce has been placed on the reserve/COVID 19 list.

The list was created for a player who tests positive for COVID-19 or who has been quarantined after having been in close contact with an infected person.

The Bears can't comment further on the circumstances surrounding Pierce's situation according to the agreement just negotiated with the NFL Players Association. So they aren't allowed to disclose whether he is in quarantine or is positive with COVID-19.

Pierce played behind Nall at Oregon State and still got in a good number of carries, finishing with 366 rushing attempts for 2,127 yards and 15 touchdowns. He played in 43 games but started only a handful because of Nall and then also because he lost the starting spot for part of 2019.

The Bears also had signed undrafted running back Napoleon Maxwell after the draft.

The only other running back on the roster besides Maxwell, Montgomery, Nall and Pierce is Tarik Cohen. Wide receiver Cordarrelle Patterson is sometimes used as a running back within the offense.

Bears rookies reported last week. Veteran players begin reporting on Tuesday, July 28 for COVID-19 tests and begin virtual work again with their assistant coaches for a period of four days, then equipment will be issued and physicals given on Aug. 1 and 2.

