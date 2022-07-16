After signing with the Bears, former Packers offensive lineman Lucas Patrick talked about the tumult he endured the last two years in Green Bay with an offensive line seemingly in tatters due to injuries every week.

They always seemed to persevere despite shuffling the line every week.

"It was a challenge, but it was definitely a fun one," Patrick said.

He should have a blast in Chicago then, with the potential for the line changing up early at camp and even into the season for all kinds of performance reasons.

Patrick's ability to work with plenty of different lineman might be needed in this most unsettled of Bears position groups.

That is, if he even is the center. The Bears said he will be, but as camp approaches there are all kinds of voices on the periphery suggesting he be put at the team's vacant right guard spot with Sam Mustipher at center.

Whether this is what occurs will be known in less than two weeks but with such an unsettled line there are certain to be several changes.

Their new potential center is just one of four players in this grouping and one of two former Packers in it as the countdown to Bears training camp continues with jersey numbers 64-60.

No. 64 C/G Willie Wright

6-foot-3, 300 pounds

The Dossier: The very first player signed by GM Ryan Poles, Wright had been waived by the Falcons near the end of the 2021 preseason and wasn't with a team last season. Versatility is a strength of his as he played tackle at Tulsa and was converted with the Browns to interior positions. The Falcons listed him as a tackle initially and with the Bears the best that can be said for him is they could line him up everywhere.

2022 Prospectus: Wright will compete and has numerous younger players ahead of him at guard and tackle. Center might be his best shot to stick on the roster as a backup who can truly be available to play any position on game day in case of an injury. Then again, he'll be facing very long odds to even make the roster.

No. 63: NT Mike Pennel

6-4, 330

The Dossier: Pennel has never been an NFL starter but has been playing since 2014 with Green Bay, the Jets, Kansas City and last year Atlanta. He's always been part of the front line rotation at defensive tackle, nose or end and usually in a 3-4. But he can play the nose in a 4-3 as well. The Bears had him on the roster last training camp to add depth behind Eddie Goldman but they cut him in favor of rookie Khyiris Tonga. GM Ryan Poles was with the Chiefs when Pennel played there during the Super Bowl-winning 2019 season and in 2020. He made 53 tackles, including two for loss and a sack in those two seasons with 22 games played.

2022 Prospectus: He didn't sign until right before the start of minicamp but it shouldn't be a problem as he'll be doing something he is familiar with. The fact he knows Poles, that Poles did not draft Tonga and that Angelo Blackson played with starters all offseason but has never been an a one-gap four-man front like they're playing are all factors in Pennel's favor and he rates at least even odds of making the roster as one of the oldest players at age 31.

No. 62: C Lucas Patrick

6-3, 313

The Dossier: The undrafted free agent from Duke hadn't reached 300 plays on offense in any of his first three years but did start six times due to injuries. Then the injury situation became all the more serious for the Packers in 2020 annd he started 15 and 13 games. Last year he was a starting center after the Week 6 knee injury to Josh Myers. playfor gritty play, he's an ideal line leader as a tone setter through hard work and a refusal to put up with nonsense from defensive players. He has good speed to get out and block the wide zone scheme.

2022 Prospectus: Although he's been announced as starting Bears center, it's possible the unsettled situation at right guard would cause the Bears to move him to that position while returning Sam Mustipher to center. This might be a switch performed after one preseason game because coaches can't really get a good read on offensive line play until there is some live, fully padded play.

No. 60: G/C Dieter Eiselen

6-4, 310

The Dossier: Eiselen has been in three games after two years, most of his time spent on the practice squad. The former competitive weightlifter and rugby player from South Africa taught himself American Football through video and then played a year at Choate Rosemary Hall in Connecticut before playing at Yale. He has been in for six special teams plays, three in each season. He has learned both interior line spots to increase his chances.

2022 Prospectus: It would be an ideal time for a total unknown to ascend and surprise everyone at right guard. It could solve plenty of Bears issues. But expecting it from a player so inexperienced with the sport might be expecting too much. Eiselen could be a prospect to return for the practice squad but the new regime might have other ideas about the players they want to keep around off the roster.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven