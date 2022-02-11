Bears Name Former Seahawks Assistant to Coach Safeties

Former Seahawks Assistant to Coach Safeties
The Bears coaching staff continued to grow as they added a safeties coach and along with it plenty of experience to their defensive staff.
Former Seattle Seahawks defensive backs coach Andre Curtis was added to the staff as safeties coach. He has been in the league 16 years, and with Seattle had six Seattle defensive backs go on to make nine Pro Bowls since he arrived in 2015.
Curtis had the role of defensive passing game coordinator from 2018-21 and in 2017 was defensive backs coach. He was safeties coach in 2015 and 2016. Prior to coming to Seattle, he was secondary assistant from 2012-14 for New Orleans and St. Louis Rams defensive backs coach from 2009-11 after being Rams defensive quality control coach from 2006-08.
Prior to Curtis' hiring, they named two former Colts coaches as position coaches in the secondary. James Rowe is defensive backs coach while David Overstreet II is assistant defensive backs coach.
The Bears last year had recently retired NFL safety Mike Adams as safeties coach. Eddie Jackson is the only safety under contract for next season among the top five on the 2021 roster.
Bears 2022 Coaching Staff
Head coach: Matt Eberflus
Defensive coordinator: Alan Williams
Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy
Special Teams coordinator: Richard Hightower
Quarterbacks coach: Andrew Janocko
Wide Receivers coach: Tyke Tolbert
Offensive Line coach: Chris Morgan
Assistant Offensive Line coach: Austin King
Offensive Quality Control: Omar Young
Linebackers coach: Dave Borgonzi
Defensive Backs coach: James Rowe
Assistant Defensive Backs coach: David Overstreet II
Safeties coach: Andre Curtis
Defensive Line coach: Travis Smith
Tight Ends coach: Jim Dray
Assistant Tight Ends coach: Tim Zetts
Running Backs coach: David Walker
Twitter: Bear Digest@BearsOnMaven