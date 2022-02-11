Bears Name Former Seahawks Assistant to Coach Safeties

Andrew Curtis spent seven seasons on the defensive staff with the Seattle Seahawks and will coach Bears safeties in 2022.

The Bears coaching staff continued to grow as they added a safeties coach and along with it plenty of experience to their defensive staff.

Former Seattle Seahawks defensive backs coach Andre Curtis was added to the staff as safeties coach. He has been in the league 16 years, and with Seattle had six Seattle defensive backs go on to make nine Pro Bowls since he arrived in 2015.

Curtis had the role of defensive passing game coordinator from 2018-21 and in 2017 was defensive backs coach. He was safeties coach in 2015 and 2016. Prior to coming to Seattle, he was secondary assistant from 2012-14 for New Orleans and St. Louis Rams defensive backs coach from 2009-11 after being Rams defensive quality control coach from 2006-08.

Prior to Curtis' hiring, they named two former Colts coaches as position coaches in the secondary. James Rowe is defensive backs coach while David Overstreet II is assistant defensive backs coach.

The Bears last year had recently retired NFL safety Mike Adams as safeties coach. Eddie Jackson is the only safety under contract for next season among the top five on the 2021 roster.

Bears 2022 Coaching Staff

Head coach: Matt Eberflus

Defensive coordinator: Alan Williams

Offensive coordinator: Luke Getsy

Special Teams coordinator: Richard Hightower

Quarterbacks coach: Andrew Janocko

Wide Receivers coach: Tyke Tolbert

Offensive Line coach: Chris Morgan

Assistant Offensive Line coach: Austin King

Offensive Quality Control: Omar Young

Linebackers coach: Dave Borgonzi

Defensive Backs coach: James Rowe

Assistant Defensive Backs coach: David Overstreet II

Safeties coach: Andre Curtis

Defensive Line coach: Travis Smith

Tight Ends coach: Jim Dray

Assistant Tight Ends coach: Tim Zetts

Running Backs coach: David Walker

Twitter: Bear Digest@BearsOnMaven