The Bears have added a third-round draft pick to their roster.

Cornerback Justin Layne was claimed on waivers after being waived by the New York Giants. Layne is a 6-foot-2, 192-pound former Michigan State player.

The Pittsburgh Steelers drafted Layne in the third round in 2019 but he never started a game for them in three seasons.

In four seasons, Layne has been on the field for 691 special teams plays but only 156 defensive plays. With the Giants this season he had four tackles and a pass breakup before being waived.

For his career, he has 45 NFL tackles.

The Bears are in the market for defensive backs with Jaylon Jones' health spotty due to an oblique injury. He tried playing through it last week and admitted on WSCR AM-670 that he was bothered by the injury.

They went into last week's game with Johnson questionable due to the injury.

