Matchups for Bears to Dread Against the Vikings

Justin Jefferson is only part of the problem for the Bears when they try to retain a realistic playoff shot against the Minnesota Vikings Sunday in Minneapolis.

It took one game for Bears defensive coordinator Chuck Pagano to recognize the Vikings offense now revolves around two players rather than merely running back Dalvin Cook.

Justin Jefferson tore up the Bears for 135 yards on eight receptions in their earlier game and was the difference in a 19-13 Vikings win.

"This guy's a beast," Pagano said Thursday. "He's having a hell of a year for a rookie receiver. This guy is talented. He's long. He’s athletic. Fifty-fifty balls, he comes down with almost 100 percent of those things."

Wouldn't that make them 100-0 balls?

Either way, Pagano saw the obvious problems with trying to cover Jefferson with either Jaylon Johnson or his replacement, Kindle Vildor, because there are other issues making problems for the defense, like Adam Thielen and Cook.

"He's made plays against everybody," Pagano said. "I know that obviously with him and 19, Adam, they’ve got a bunch of talented guys.

"Obviously it all starts with the run game and stopping Cook and company. They've got talented tight ends, all that stuff."

There are other ways the Bears have trouble matching up with the Vikings as they try to stay afloat in the NFC wild-card chase.

Bears LCB Jaylon Johnson vs Vikings WR Justin Jefferson

Johnson had real problems in the first matchup and throughout their six-game losing streak he experienced some problems. Jefferson didn't really give Johnson problems down the sidelines on deep routes or on 50-50 balls, but on slants, posts and skinny posts he repeatedly used his leverage wisely and showed great burst. Johnson suffered a shoulder injury and left the last game. Vildor is raw, but could be their only shot to stop Jefferson because Duke Shelley will otherwise be occupied as a replacement for injured Buster Skrine. Another possibility is always Sherrick McManis, the former cornerback who has become a safety. Or they could put McManis or DeAndre Houston-Carson at slot corner and put Duke Shelley outside. Regardless, there is no real answer here for the Bears against Jefferson, who has four touchdown receptions in his last four games. Their best shot might simply be to double him all over the field and take their chances one on one with the rest of the Minnesota receivers, which could openThielen up for a huge day.

Bears S Tashaun Gipson vs. Vikings TE Irv Smith Jr.

Gipson hasn't been a disaster as the replacment for Ha Ha Clinton-Dix, but his three touchdown passes allowed and 105.4 passer rating against aren't going to land him a Pro Bowl spot. He has been an excellent tackler, either coming up with run support or once the catch is allowed. Gipson has only failed on three of his 62 tackle attempts. Smith didn't play against the Bears last time due to injury, and when the Vikings can rely on both Smith and Kyle Rudolph at tight end they become extremely difficult to stop both in the running game and passing game. But Rudolph is suffering from an injury and Smith has just come back from one. He appeared healthy last week with four receptions, and his speed/strength combination might be more than the Bears can handle at the position in their secondary when they're so focused on either Cook or Jefferson.

Bears TE Cole Kmet vs. Vikings SS Harrison Smith

When isn't Harrison Smith a problem for the Bears? Besides injuring Mitchell Trubisky once, he has five career interceptions against the Bears, has picked off both Nick Foles and Mitchell Trubisky and in the first game against the Bears this season was part of a secondary that completely shut down their tight ends. The Bears completed one pass to Kmet for 7 yards, and Jimmy Graham was blanked in the game. Covering their tight ends almost seems like it's beneath him. What Smith hasn't had to do is face a more confident Kmet. In the last two games Kmet has nine receptions and appears to have broken through. The Bears will need his speed/size combination against Smith, who has both of those working in his favor and always seems to be around the ball when Trubisky throws up an ill-advised pass.

Bears LT Charles Leno Jr. vs. Vikings LDE Ifeadi Odenigbo

Leno normally should be able to handle this matchup. Odenigbo isn't a dominant overall defensive end. He leads the Vikings with only 3 1/2 sacks, but he did beat Leno to produce the sack that resulted in Foles' hip injury. Odenigbo isn't a pure speed rusher, but has enough strength and speed to give Leno problems if the Bears are forced into playing catch-up and throwing every down. By no standards has Leno suffered through a bad season. He has allowed four sacks and committed six penalties. Pro Football Focus gives him a 72.0 overall grade, which is solid, including 69.5 as a pass blocker. The Vikings game was a problem for him last time, though.

