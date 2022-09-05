Gradually, the Bears have become healthy again.

At least they're on the field practicing. It doesn't mean they'll all be ready for the opener Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers but at least almost all have a shot at playing.

For the first time since early August, wide receiver Byron Pringle on Monday took part in practice and he was joined by wide receiver Velus Jones Jr., who had been out for two weeks. Pringle had a quad injury and Jones' injury hasn't been specified.

Although their participation is limited at the moment, they're as close as they can get to 100% health at receiver until N'Keal Harry comes off injured reserve in October.

The first official injury report comes out Wednesday evening.

They also had center Lucas Patrick back for his first practice since July. He'd gone out with a broken thumb that required surgery.

"A lot of guys are back and looking really good, looking healthy and moving around and we're assessing that as we go," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said.

The receivers who had been missing look to be the biggest challenge, especially Pringle because his absence has been so long. However, he did have the advantage of working in OTAs and minicamps with quarterback Justin Fields to get timing down on passes.

"I've said since the beginning, it hurts when you're not on the grass and you don't have that timing with the other, with the quarterback and the other guys running a route with you," Eberflus said. "I think it'll be a lot of work ahead of him to get that done. And I think he'll be able to get it done."

Pringle, the former Chiefs receiver who the Bears signed in free agency, seemed to think he'd have the game plan down without a problem.

"Oh man, it's just about that breathing, that game condition, being in game shape, just know how to breathe and know how to play four quarters strong," Pringle said.

Pringle admitted he made a mistake in recovery. He didn't tell the Bears about the injury initially and tried to practice through it after injuring it at practice.

"I actually messed it up in that individual period but I stayed," he said. "I tried to practice through. It's just that undrafted free-agent mentality that I have, can't get out (of the lineup) when you're injured, so I practiced like three days after the injury. And then I just got an MRI and after the results, I was injured."

It wasn't the smartest thing to do.

"Yeah I'm a tough dude so I know they didn't want the setback," Pringle said. "I didn't either because I wanted to go out in the preseason and show what I could do on the field. It was just one of the things I need to communicate to the team."

Pringle has tried to keep pace with changes to the offense as camp progressed.

"Since I was out, I've been trying to just listen to coaching points, the communication on the field, like (when) they're giving it to the other guys," Pringle said. "Just knowing I'm not trying to be a step behind when I get back on the field, so I've been paying attention in the meeting room and listening to everything (offensive coordinator (Luke) Getsy's been coaching and points that Justin's been saying to the fellas."

With Patrick, the Bears have a decision to make. He's playing with a cast and it's possible it could force them to move him to guard for at least a while until they can be certain his thumb is fine for the season.

"It could potentially do that, yep," Eberflus said. "We'll have to see where he is and we'll assess that as we go. It'll be a Wednesday/Thursday assessment and then go from there."

That could mean Teven Jenkins getting bumped out of the lineup at right guard if Patrick comes back and immediately steps in at guard with Sam Mustipher playing center.

