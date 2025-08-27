Here's why 2024 third-round pick Kiran Amegadjie made the Bears' 53-man roster
The Chicago Bears' 53-man roster cutdown day wasn't good to several of general manager Ryan Poles' early-round draft picks.
The Bears gave walking papers to 2023 third-round pick Zacch Pickens and fourth-round pick Tyler Scott.
Another recent Day-2 pick, offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie, was feared to be next on the chopping block. But when the dust settled on the 53-man roster, Amegadjie stuck around.
It's not like the 2024 third-rounder from Yale had a phenomenal training camp. He's battled injury and was quickly ruled out of the running to start at left tackle. But positional versatility is critical for offensive linemen who want to hang around the NFL for a while, and Amegadjie began to prove he has that.
In fact, he may end up settling in nicely as a backup guard on this Bears' roster.
“He actually looked pretty good,” Poles said of Amegadjie. “So we’ll continue to work on his versatility. We know he can do some left and right, but playing inside is going to be big, too.”
The Chicago Bears began training camp with uncertainty at left tackle. Veteran Braxton Jones was returning from a serious ankle injury, and rookie second-round pick Ozzy Trapilo is a more natural right tackle who was making the conversion to the left side. Amegadjie was a candidate to start, too, until he wasn't. Theo Benedet rose to the competition and became one of this summer's surprise performers.
By most accounts, Jones has regained his spot as the starting left tackle, although coach Ben Johnson still hasn't made any firm commitment. In fact, Johnson said that left tackle will be an ongoing evaluation, even after the starter for Week 1 is named.
One thing seems pretty certain: Kiran Amegadjie won't be in that conversation anymore.