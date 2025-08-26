Ben Johnson decides how many QBs he wants on the roster
Bears coach Ben Johnson isn't ready to reveal starters yet but was in the mood before Tuesday's practice for letting out some of the roster plans.
The team will have three quarterbacks as veteran Case Keenum will join starter Caleb Williams and backup Tyson Bagent on the 53-man roster.
"I think I alluded to it in the past, I feel strongly about that (QB) room, and really like the makeup, the chemistry and the growth that we've seen over the course of the spring and the summer so far," Johnson said.
It wasn't obvious because the Detroit Lions had two QBs and three at times while Johnson was in offensive coordinator but having a veteran third is viewed as a stable factor for the group.
Johnson also said cornerback Jaylon Johnson will start the season on the active roster after missing all camp with an unspecified leg injury. He is concerned Johnson might not be in shape at the outset.
"I think that right now that's a good observation right there because we're doing as much as we can to make sure that conditioning is where it needs to be but at the same time there really is no substitute for putting on the pads and playing the game at full speed," Johnson said. "Each guy is different, particularly guys that have had success in the league for a number of years. They're a little bit different than maybe a rookie that you don't know as much about.
"And so he does get a little bit of a benefit of the doubt because he has played this game at a high level but at the same time I don't think there's any substitute for being able to be out there and go through the process."
Left tackle is a spot where Johnson won't name a starter but it should be obvious by now as Braxton Jones has continued as the No. 1 through about the last week of practice and Friday's game.
"I think we're going to have a starter Week 1 and we'll go from there," Johnson said. "I said it a few weeks ago and we feel good about the guys that we have in that room. Somebody is going to take the bull by the horns and completely take over but we're not afraid to make a change if the performance isn't where it needs to be."
Running back injuries have clouded that position and Johnson said they'll continue to look for replacements there and at other spots.
"I think we're in a good spot right now," he said, even though they had only two backs on Monday for practice. "I think the injury part of it, that's the most concerning part right now is just making sure we have enough depth so that we have a full stable of guys going forward.
"But I have full confidence that for Week 1 and for the full season we'll be fine."
