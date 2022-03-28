A positional analysis of the 2022 draft class by Pro Football Focus indicates good reason for optimism on the part of the Bears.

According to one analysis, the 2022 draft affords positive opportunities for the Bears in terms of strengths at need positions.

The draft is deep at many of the spots where the Bears need talent, according to Pro Football Focus.

The analytical website released grades by position group for this draft class and the areas where the Bears have the greatest need also have the greatest amount of talent in many cases. Chances are, they'll be able to come out of it with what they need according to the article by PFF's Sam Monson.

The greatest perceived need for the Bears is wide receiver and PFF assesses an A-minus grade to the receiver group.

The depth exists and they lumped in this group with the recent draft trend of "elite receiver classes."

"Perhaps the only criticism of this year's receiver draft class is that it doesn't have a superstar prospect," Monson wrote.

By that, Monson meant someone like Ja'Marr Chase.

A spot GM Ryan Poles seems interested at improving is offensive tackle, even if the Bears invested in two tackles during the last draft. It's here where PFF finds the greatest value with an A grade.

Mississippi State's Charles Cross, North Carolina State's Ikem Ekwonu and Alabama's Evan Neal constitute the top of the tackle class but PFF puts Bernhard Raimann and Northern Iowa's Trevor Penning just behind them. The good news for the Bears is if they can't get either Raimann or Penning in Round 2, then PFF sees mid-round players like Tulsa's Tyler Smith, who might have ability to match what the top five do in the league.

The same kind of value is attached to the edge rusher group. Until the Bears traded Khalil Mack they appeared to have no need for edge rushers. However, the possibility now that they could even trade Robert Quinn might put them in the market for an edge rusher, even after signing Al-Quadin Muhammad.

The edge rusher group received an A from PFF

"If any position can rival receiver or tackle for the strongest overall in this draft, it’s edge rusher," Monson said.

Aidan Hutchinson, Kayvon Thibodeaux, Travon Walker, George Karlaftis, Jermaine Johnson and David Ojabo are presented as examples of a deep class.

They gave both cornerback and safety grades in the Bs and the Bears have needs at both positions.

The only area where the Bears are in great need of talent and the available group is deemed mediocre is the interior defensive line.

The signing of three technique Justin Jones after Bengals free agent Larry Ogunjobi failed his Bears physical only addressed part of the team's need at this position. They need interior defensive line depth plus could use another starter to go with Jones but this year's class gets a C-minus grade.

After freakish Jordan Davis and Devonte Wyatt, the talent takes a nosedive.

Connecticut's Travis Jones is viewed as a possible third strong tackle but the 6-foot-4, 327-pounder, might not be the single-gap style defender the Bears are seeking.

