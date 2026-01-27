Top Defensive Tackle Prospects for Bears to Scout at Senior Bowl

Players have been descending upon Mobile, Ala. for this week's Senior Bowl, sponsored no longer by Reese's but now by Panini.

The interest for the Bears should start with defense but not necessarily stop there, because they can always use another tackle due Ozzy Trapilo's injury. They could use world-class receiver speed and even a running back.

However their defensive needs are greater.

The Patriots, Broncos, Rams an Seahawks finished as final four teams an all were top 10 in points allowed. All but the Rams were top four in yards allowed.

Peter Woods is still a gamewrecking monster, don’t let the taper in production fool you pic.twitter.com/HPcdhMscvE — NFL Draft Files (@NFL_DF) December 12, 2025

The Patriots, Seahawks and Broncos were all top six in stopping the run and the Rams 12th. None of them were better than seventh against the pass. Meanwhile, the Bears were 27th stopping the run, 29th overall an 23rd in points allowed.

One of the teams is not like the others. The Bears absolutely need better run defense and need it because doing it makes their pass rush an pass defense that much better.

To do it, they're going to need better defensive tackles to bolster their interior. It's the quickest way to the quarterback and also to disrupt run blocking.

Kayden McDonald (#98) Ohio State



+ Great size for nose tackle (6’3 326)

+ Tough to move out of his gap

+ Plays with natural leverage

+ Elite 13.8% stop rate in 2025

+ Career-high 3 sacks in 2025

+ Strength at the point of attack

+ Thick frame and strong hands

+ 91.2 run… pic.twitter.com/4bliAH0CEO — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 18, 2026

Trevor Sikkema of Pro Football Focus evaluated the top players at each position and considers defensive tackle and defensive end positions of strength in this draft.

At the Senior Bowl, the Bears won't see all the best defensive tackles. It's part of the problem with this game and practices, since it's limited to seniors and the top ones skip it for NFL Scouting Combine preparation. Not all of skip it, though.

ESPN's five-man draft analysis team—it seems to grow by one or two every year—has Ohio State's Kayden McDonald or Clemson's Peter Woods ranked first or second at this position. Mel Kiper Jr. has McDonald first and the other four have Woods first.

Neither player is in Mobile. Caleb Banks of Florida is ranked third by four of the five ESPN draft experts.

It is very possible when the Bears are on the clock in the 1st round next April the highest graded player on their board is OSU NT Kayden McDonald



He isn't going to fix their pass rush problems but he can be a force against the run pic.twitter.com/Ya7jkAyfzz — Steve Letizia (@CFCBears) December 7, 2025

This is where to start this week for the Bears with scouting, because Banks is slated to take part in the Senior Bowl. Others who are highly rated will participate, as well—just not rated as high as McDonald, Woods and Banks.

Here's who to pay attention to at defensive tackle in the Senior Bowl practices and game.

Caleb Banks, Florida

The 6-foot-6, 330-pounder was referred to by Pro Football Focus' Trevor Sikkema as a three-technique type who is a "... big, strong and violent player who has the size and strength potential to be an impactful defensive lineman in the NFL." He missed most of last year with a foot problem, so the scouts will want to see what he has. He should be over this as he managed to play at the end of the regular season. A massive athlete with good quickness and agility, he'll need to show he can get his pad level low enough to be a run stopper. His background as both an edge an interior player makes him a natural or Dennis Allen's defense, which stresses defensive linemen with the capability to move up and down the line over hunker-down types.

Caleb Banks | IDL | 6-6 330 LBS



Good size, strength, and quickness. Solid get-off, effective arm-over, and developing spin move, plus good change of direction. Concerns: High pad level, anchor issues, hand usage, tight hips, and a lingering foot injury



Shades of: Deone Walker pic.twitter.com/4q622ZVyHO — Price Carter (@priceacarter) January 17, 2026

Lee Hunter, Texas Tech

NFL.com's draft analyst, Lance Zierlein, describes the 6-4, 330-pound Hunter as more of a traditional two-gap defensive lineman, although a case can be made for the Bears needing this as a nose tackle who takes up double teams while others drive back blockers and then attack gaps. "Hunter projects as a rotational, early down space-eater whose job will be to keep linebackers clean and make interior offensive linemen work for their gaps," Zierlein wrote in his scouting report. Hunter is very solid with four years of experience and 168 tackles but not much of a pass rusher. He did have 7 1/2 sacks in his career. Kiper rates him fourth best in the DT class. He's top five on all the ESPN analysts' charts.

Texas Tech DT Lee Hunter (Rd 2-3):



+ 330 pounds of pure beef

+ Sturdy anchor to take on double-teams

+ Refined hand usage

+ Very explosive for his size

+ Gap awareness vs. run

- Three-down conditioning in NFL?

- Finishing plays vs. pass

- Pad level pic.twitter.com/T9ZShGtEZ8 — Jacob Infante (@jacobinfante24) January 8, 2026

Tim Keenan III, Alabama

Projected as a middle round nose tackle by NFL Mock Draft Database, the 6-2, 320-pounder lost three games to an ankle injury last year and had 16 tackles after making 38 and 40 the previous two seasons. He had 5 1/2 career sacks.

In his analysis of the position for PFF's Trevor Sikkema sees a player who plays with extremely good pad level. "Consistently the 'low man' when engaging blocks," Sikkema wrote, but added, "Not overly twitchy to be a consistent pass-rush winner."

Tim Keenan is going to make a NFL team so happy because he’s dependable asf! pic.twitter.com/JaNj7mnnFT — tc (@Goat_Latia) January 12, 2026

Zane Durant Penn State

A weight room product with incredible strength for his size, who is 6-1, 294, he made 10 career sacks and 22 tackles for loss. Although he's considered a three-technique type his scouting reports suggest he's not explosive enough to be an immediate top interior defensive lineman. He'll need to convince scouts this week of his quickness. PFF had him graded 296th of 885 defensive tackles nationwide.

Penn state Defensive Lineman #28 Zane Durant 6’1 287



His last 2 years at Penn state he had 47 pressures, 4 sacks and 42 stops



As a pass rusher he shows impressive first punch and power while using his natural leverage to create displacement



As a run defender he is able to get… pic.twitter.com/JHhkcCNqWT — Yuri (@Yuri_Ravens) January 22, 2026

Gracen Halton, Oklahoma

A 6-2 1/2, 293-pounder who figures as a three-technique, but some teams might consider using him at end. The height issue might keep teams from using him at end. Halton is undersized for an interior player and has a bit of a tweener build that might drop him down some draft boards," wrote PFF's Sikkema. He made 8 1/2 sacks and 18 tackles for loss with three forced fumbles and two recoveries for the Sooners.

Gracen Halton (6’2 295) Oklahoma



+ 8.5 sacks over the past two years

+ Alignment versatility

+ High effort player

+ 10.2% stop rate as a run defender

+ Active hands

+ Good athlete on tape

+ Timing to shoot gaps

+ 30 pressures in 2025 (29 in 2024)

+ 86.9 run defense grade in… pic.twitter.com/hN7vwSW42F — Bengals & Brews (@BengalsBrews) January 23, 2026

Rayshaun Benny, Michigan

Another relatively undersized defensive lineman at 6-4, 296, this Oak Park grad made four career sacks and 12 tackles for loss in five seasons and his best year was their national title year with 5 1/2 sacks in 2023. He was originally recruited for either side of the ball.

Man, the defense stood tall yesterday. Hell of job by the line all game.



〽️ shows a 5 man front but drops the ends into coverage.

Rayshaun Benny dog walks the tackle for a huge 3rd down sack, forcing Nebraska to kick a FG. pic.twitter.com/NxoOO79QXo — Due# (@JDue51) September 21, 2025

