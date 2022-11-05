Looking behind the scenes with the Miami Dolphins as All Dolphins publisher Alain Poupart sheds light on the team's rise under first-year coach Mike McDaniel in a Q and A.

Q. Sacks themselves don't necessarily mean success. The Bears had 49 last year and didn't have a good defense. Was the Dolphins' pass rush really so poor that they had to give up so much for Bradley Chubb?

A: Well, let me start by saying I'm not sure the Dolphins gave up SO much for a 26-year-old pass rusher who's had success in his career and who they now have locked up for next five years, especially when the first-round pick they gave up (belonged to the 49ers) likely isn't going to be in the top 20. Having said that, yes, the Dolphins pass rush absolutely needed some help because it simply wasn't good enough in the first eight games of the season—regardless of sack numbers.

Q: Is pass blocking any better for Tua Tagovailoa after he was being flattened on a regular basis?

A: First off, he was never flattened on a regular basis, despite what some analytics sites would have you believe, though the pass protection in 2021 clearly was less than ideal. The pass protection has been very good this season, other than the game and three quarters that Terron Armstead had to miss because of a toe injury. The former Saints tackle has made a huge impact on the offensive line in his first season in Miami. It also needs to be mentioned that Tua has helped in the pass protection department by getting rid of the ball very quickly.

Q. What has been the greatest growth or improvement you've seen from Tua since this season started?

A: I'd probably have to go back to the idea of getting rid of the ball quickly with very quick decisions and doing a very good job of spotting the open receiver. Yes, it has helped that nobody has been able to cover Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle all season, but somebody has to get them the ball and Tua deserves a lot of credit for the job he's done in that aspect. Tua also has been lights out on third downs.

Q. Is former Bears practice squad guy Raheem Mostert simply benefiting from the fact they can pass on anyone and no one worries about defending the run or is he actually contributing something?

A: Mostert is back with the Dolphins for a second stint and he's been very, very good. And, yes, he's contributing quite a bit, running the ball well enough to keep defenses honest. Mostert also has contributed as a receiver out of the backfield. Bottom line, he's the best running back the Dolphins have had for a few years.

Q: Mike McDaniel came from the 49ers as running game coordinator and a running attack that stressed the wide zone blocking scheme like the Bears are using. So has it been hard for him to scale back his natural instincts and pass more considering the great receivers he has?

A: Only McDaniel can answer that question, but from my vantage point, McDaniel is intelligent enough to understand the two biggest playmakers he has on offense are Hill and Waddle—by far—and it would be borderline negligent or malpractice to not make full use of their talents. It's funny because McDaniel talked before the season about 25 being a good target number for carries in a game and the Dolphins have reached that number only three times in eight games—yet they have a 5-3 record. Basically, McDaniel is going to do offensively what he feels the team needs to win; he's not necessarily married to the running game.

TICKETS TO SEE JUSTIN FIELDS AND THE BEARS THROUGH SI TICKETS

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven