Bears See Vaccine Allowing for Team Unity

The Chicago Bears are enjoying a different feeling at Halas Hall after the vaccine has created the chance to build better team unity.

When the Bears traveled to Nashville over a year ago to play the Tennessee Titans, COVID was running rampant and struck both teams.

A year later, and even with vaccines, not a great deal seems to have changed.

The Bears are headed back to Nashville Friday for a Saturday game and have fought the good fight against the illness, even while a small number of their players remain unvaccinated and a few went on the reserve/COVID list at various points in training camp.

The Titans have nine players or coaches who have tested positive for coronavirus, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter. This includes quarterback Ryan Tannehill and coach Mike Vrabel this week.

With their first and only road game of preseason, the Bears have to face up to some COVID protocol but it's different this year because of the existence of the vaccine.

"So, probably the biggest thing will be the whole vaccinated vs. unvaccinated and where the unvaccinated have to sit on the plane," Bears coach Matt Nagy said.

Nagy recalled the pre-vaccine flight to Nashville last year as less than comfortable, except for one thing.

"Last year, we were so thankful when we were able to even eat on the plane because you didn't have to have your mask on and you could eat and then we would get yelled at if your mask wasn't on and you weren't eating, which is good," Nagy said. "It's gonna be different that way, which is good. It'll be back to somewhat normal for those who are fully vaccinated."

The vaccine made it possible for the Bears to become closer as a team. Last year after practice they had to go their separate ways and held all meetings via Zoom.

This year, they're together on or off the field.

The tight ends on Wednesday went on a golf outing after Nagy decided to tone down practice to a basic walk-through from a fully padded practice.

"Well I think it just makes it more fun," tight end Cole Kmet said. "You know, you get to know guys more. You know, being able to joke around with guys a little bit more, you know, kind of getting to know who they are and things like that.

"So, I mean for me that's my favorite part about football, and really just about sports, is just getting close to everybody, that team camaraderie stuff and all that. That was missing last year just because of the situation at hand."

Socializing was impossible in 2020.

"Last year was difficult not only because of not having fans in the stadium but really you got to meet no one's family," tight end Jimmy Graham said. "I got to meet no one's wife and kids, none of the coaches' families.

"Basically, we were just showing up and going home and staying at home alone. To be able to share those moments and learn not only guys' personalities but truly who they are, you can tell more who they are by being around them. So I'm looking forward to getting more and more of that done, and going out to eat with Cole's parents. I'm looking forward to all those moments, and it's going to be fun."

Kmet sees the entire team being drawn closer together. Last year he didn't get to talk much with players on defense.

"You know, we were kind of separated in that sense," Kmet said. "Naturally just offense and defense being separated.

"But just more of the defensive guys, being around them in the locker room more and just hanging out in the cafeteria, things like that. It's kind of fun to think about. We couldn't sit next to each other last year in the cafeteria. Things like that were happening. And you really weren't talking to people. So being able to have that this year has just been a lot of fun."

The change they might need to make is finding a different sport to enjoy away from Halas Hall. Perhaps they should join David Montgomery, Darnell Mooney and the Bears who bowl.

That's because the tight end golf outing didn't exactly produce an assault on par.

"Yeah, I think I might have hit a couple cars in the parking lot," Kmet said.

