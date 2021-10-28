Skip to main content
    • October 28, 2021
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    Sports Illustrated home
    HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+SI TIXSI.com
    Search
    SUBSCRIBE
    Publish date:

    Bears Thursday Injury Update

    It's been a while since Akiem Hicks' injured groin was well enough for a positive outlook but he practice for the second straight day on Thursday.
    Author:

    While there has been positive word surface on the COVID-19 situations with players like Robert Quinn and Elijah Wilkinson, the Bears at least have gradually become healthier overall.

    They could be benefiting from an opponent's health issues for a change.

    The San Francisco 49ers have gone through two days of practices without several key players due to injuries.

    For the Bears, wide receiver Allen Robinson seems over his ankle issues of the past few weeks and was able to go Thursday through a full practice.

    Also, defensive end Akiem Hicks (groin) and safety Tashaun Gipson (hip) took part in a second consecutive limited practice. For Hicks, it was the first time since his groin injury occurred on Oct. 3 that he has practiced on successive days. He had practiced only on Friday the past three weeks and tried to play against Green bay without success.

    Hicks was held out of last week's game due to the injury.

    Also back for a full practice was return man Jakeem Grant, who suffered an ankle injury in the loss to Green Bay two weeks ago.

    Read More

    Khalil Mack remains out of practice with a foot injury after it was reported Wednesday the team plans to shelve him for the time being to recover from this nagging problem.

    The only player the Bears had come off the COVID-19 list was linebacker Caleb Johnson, who went on it Sunday just before the loss to Tampa Bay.

    San Francisco's injury problems include concussions suffered by starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and situational pass rusher Dee Ford. Both are still in the NFL concussion protocol.

    Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams has ankle and elbow injuries and has not practiced this week after missing last week's game.

    Safety Jaquiski Tartt has a knee injury and missed both Wednesday's and Thursday's practices. The same was true for defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has a calf injury and hasn't practiced, either.

    Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

    USATSI_16787981
    News

    Bears Injury Report: Consecutive Practices for Akiem Hicks

    59 seconds ago
    USATSI_16624228
    News

    How the Bears Are Missing Matt Nagy

    2 hours ago
    USATSI_17018707
    News

    Matt Nagy Adapts to Another COVID-19 "Rodeo"

    20 hours ago
    USATSI_17022616
    News

    Why the Bears See Improved Passing Ahead

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_10457835
    News

    Four Matchup Problems for Bears Against 49ers

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_16932015
    News

    Report: Bears Planning to Sit Khalil Mack

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_17023013
    News

    Matchup Edges for Bears Against 49ers

    Oct 27, 2021
    USATSI_17023163 (1)
    News

    Eddie Jackson Labels His Tackling "Pretty Solid"

    Oct 26, 2021