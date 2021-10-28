It's been a while since Akiem Hicks' injured groin was well enough for a positive outlook but he practice for the second straight day on Thursday.

While there has been positive word surface on the COVID-19 situations with players like Robert Quinn and Elijah Wilkinson, the Bears at least have gradually become healthier overall.

They could be benefiting from an opponent's health issues for a change.

The San Francisco 49ers have gone through two days of practices without several key players due to injuries.

For the Bears, wide receiver Allen Robinson seems over his ankle issues of the past few weeks and was able to go Thursday through a full practice.

Also, defensive end Akiem Hicks (groin) and safety Tashaun Gipson (hip) took part in a second consecutive limited practice. For Hicks, it was the first time since his groin injury occurred on Oct. 3 that he has practiced on successive days. He had practiced only on Friday the past three weeks and tried to play against Green bay without success.

Hicks was held out of last week's game due to the injury.

Also back for a full practice was return man Jakeem Grant, who suffered an ankle injury in the loss to Green Bay two weeks ago.

Khalil Mack remains out of practice with a foot injury after it was reported Wednesday the team plans to shelve him for the time being to recover from this nagging problem.

The only player the Bears had come off the COVID-19 list was linebacker Caleb Johnson, who went on it Sunday just before the loss to Tampa Bay.

San Francisco's injury problems include concussions suffered by starting linebacker Azeez Al-Shaair and situational pass rusher Dee Ford. Both are still in the NFL concussion protocol.

Eight-time Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams has ankle and elbow injuries and has not practiced this week after missing last week's game.

Safety Jaquiski Tartt has a knee injury and missed both Wednesday's and Thursday's practices. The same was true for defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw. Defensive lineman Maurice Hurst has a calf injury and hasn't practiced, either.

