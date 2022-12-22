Teven Jenkins and Chase Claypool failed to practice on Wednesday after limited practice designation on Tuesday.

The Bears had two setbacks on the injury front and in a short work week these are far more difficult to overcome.

Guard Teven Jenkins and wide receiver Chase Claypool both sat out Wednesday's practice after being designated as limited participants Tuesday if there had been a practice.

At receiver, at least the Bears have N'Keal Harry back doing full practices and he could replace Claypool.

The loss of Jenkins could be really big. Jenkins' neck injury Sunday wasn't the serious problem it seemed but it's apparently worse than the Bears thought on Tuesday.

In a season when the Bears offensive line has changed virtually every game, they're going into Week 16 with the possibility of changing it up at two positions.

The knee injury to left guard Cody Whitehair means another player, possibly Michael Schofield, could play that position. Whitehair hasn't practiced this week after suffering the injury in Sunday's 25-20 loss to Philadelphia.

So with Jenkins' return from a scary neck injury uncertain, it's even possible both guards will be different. The Bears could start Alex Leatherwood at one of the spots after he played right tackle on Sunday.

They can move Leatherwood because they should have both Riley Reiff and Larry Borom available this week at right tackle. Borom had been out since Nov. 27 with a knee injury. They could even use Reiff at guard.

"With the way that our line has kind of been banged up, I think the guys have been playing a lot of different positions," offensive coordinator Luke Getsy said. "Larry (Borom) has been inside and outside, Leatherwood's been inside and outside. Other than Braxton (Jones) and Teven and Sam (Mustipher), everyone's really been playing everything."

Getsy said even veteran tackle Riley Reiff has practiced at guard.

"We've kind of been getting guys in a lot of different areas as far as practice goes."

While it's possible Leatherwood would move to left guard, Getsy isn't necessarily looking forward to it.

"Could it be, sure? It could," he said. "But I'm not going to say I'd like to see that. We just want to get the best five out there, whatever that might be.

"We're going to do a lot of different things the next two days to kind of see if that is the case that we'll be ready to figure out what's best for us."

The Bears have already switched starting offensive lines seven times this year, almost all due to injuries. So this would be the eighth time.

Last week marked the first time this season they had gone three straight games using the same starting offensive line.

Besides Jenkins and Claypool, the Bears were again without cornerback Kindle Vildor (ankle), wide receiver Equanimeous St. Brown (concussion) and tight end Trevon Wesco (calf).

