Bears Hope Competition Goes a Long Way
Before the Bears do something expensive, rash or wise—depending upon your viewpoint—and look to sign an available free agent tackle like Eric Fisher, they want to exhaust their options.
Doing it means getting a gauge on all the talent on hand, and it's not easy at minicamps and in organized team activities when players were no pads.
Coaches think they can get a feel for whether the line can pull together as a unit despite the lack of actual hitting. Offensive coordinator Luke Getsy at rookie minicamp had the hopes execution trumps individual talent or experience. For now, he must feel that way
"Hopefully, when you watch us it's 11 as one and we're firing off the football better than everybody else in this league and we're finishing better than everybody else in this league," Getsy said. "Those are the things we're talking about every single day. We're taking care of the football, getting off the rock and we're finishing better than everybody else in this league.
"That's our mentality. That's our purpose. If we can do that we've got a chance."
It might be the only way they have a chance, if raw talent or experience are used as a way to determine whether they have a chance to keep Justin Fields upright and open holes in the wide zone blocking scheme for David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert.
The Bears are extremely short on experience and draft pedigree with this line. The team approach will need to go a long way.
They had 15 offensive linemen under contract when the rookie minicamp ended and ...
- 13 were Day 3 draft picks or undrafted.
- The two who weren't, Cody Whitehair and Teven Jenkins, were second-round picks.
- Only five of the 15 started more than 10 games in their careers and seven haven't started any games.
- Only Whitehair and Lucas Patrick have started for a full season more than once.
The green hue to the line probably was typified best by the comment from rookie guard/tackle Zachary Thomas better than anyone else.
"I mean yeah, the real vets aren't even here yet, but I've already felt the notch turn up a couple," Thomas said after rookie minicamp ended. "I can already imagine what it's going to be in a week when I get back. It'll probably turn up a couple more."
"A couple?" Actually, it will probably be turned up 10-fold because the most experienced defensive lineman Thomas and the rookies went against over the weekend was Charles Snowden, a practice squad player from a year ago who is trying to convert from 3-4 outside linebacker to 4-3 defensive end.
Competition will apparently need to breed the improvement necessary to help Fields.
"I mean, it should be extremely competitive," Getsy said. "That's at every position. That's what we're in here doing every single day, is, giving guys an opportunity to compete.
"There's no jobs that are locked up right now. When you get the pads on, that's when real ball starts. Everything will be evaluated about that, right? The way they get off the football, the way they execute, their mentality, their finish—all that stuff is going to get evaluated. I'm excited to see that."
Getsy pointed out they have more than a month of organized team activity work and a mandatory mincamp to come before they need to be ready for training camp.
Considering the lack of experience and draft pedigree from this offensive line group, they'll need every second of that preparation time as well as a cell phone to call the agent of Fisher or some other veteran free agent offensive lineman.
Unproven Bears Offensive Line
|Player
|Experience
|Total NFL Starts
|Draft Status
|School
Larry Borom
2nd Year
8
5th Round
Missouri
Ja'Tyre Carter
Rookie
0
7th Round
Southern
Julien Davenport
6th Year
32
4th Round
Bucknell
Jean Delance
Rookie
0
UDFA
Florida
Dakota Dozier
8th Year
27
4th Round
Furman
Dieter Eiselen
1st Year
0
UDFA
Yale
Teven Jenkins
2nd Year
2
2nd Round
Oklahoma St.
Braxton Jones
Rookie
0
5th Round
S. Utah St.
Doug Kramer
Rookie
0
6th Round
Illinois
Sam Mustipher
3rd Year
24
UDFA
Notre Dame
Lucas Patrick
6th Year
34
UDFA
Duke
Lachavious Simmons
3rd Year
1
7th Round
Tennessee St.
Zachary Thomas
Rookie
0
6th Round
San Diego St.
Cody Whitehair
7th Year
95
2nd Round
Kansas St.
Willie Wright
1st Year
0
UDFA
Tulsa
