SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Massive Injury List Plagues Buccaneers for Bears Game

Gene Chamberlain

The Chicago Bears continue to enjoy good injury fortune both on their own roster, and in terms of who they face.

The Bears host Tampa Bay Thursday night at Soldier Field and injuries are plaguing the Buccaneers.

The league requires teams playing on Thursday night to put out an injury report of who would have practiced and who wouldn't due to injuries, even though neither team practices on Monday. The Bears had only backup defensive backs Deon Bush and Sherrick McManis as missing practice with hamstring injuries. 

Linebacker Khalil Mack would have been limited due to his knee, as he has been throughout the season.

The Buccaneers had seven players who would have been unable to practice and one was their latest bad injury, a season-ending Achilles to tight end O.J. Howard.

Howard just seemed to be coming into his own as a receiver in a different role than he's played in the past. He has 11 receptions and has never made more than 34 catches in a season.

Tampa Bay also has wide receiver Chris Godwin out due to a hamstring injury and wide receiver Mike Evans out due to an ankle injury. Godwin had missed the season's second game with a concussion.

Other Buccaneers who would have missed practice were running back Leonard Fournette (ankle), running back LeSean McCoy (ankle), wide receiver Scott Miller (hip/groin) and wide receiver Justin Watson (chest).

Defensive end William Gholston (neck), tight end Rob Gronkowski (shoulder) and outside linebacker Jason Pierre-Paul (knee) would have been restricted.

The only serious injury to date suffered by the Bears was a torn ACL by running back Tarik Cohen, but each week it seems they've faced opponents without key players.

The Colts were the healthiest team the Bears have played and Indianapolis came away Sunday with a 19-11 victory.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Bears Look to Calibrate Offense After Struggling to First Loss

Nick Foles can't run the same type of offense as Mitchell Trubisky and the Chicago Bears are trying to adjust for the change as they prepare to meet the Tampa Bay Buccaneers Thursday night at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

by

jwinger86

Lamar Miller Officially Signs with Bears Practice Squad

The official signing of former Texans running back Lamar Miller took place on Monday and the Chicago Bears will try to get him up to speed with their offense.

Gene Chamberlain

Tyler Bray Promotion Causes a Big Stir for Nothing

The Chicago Bears promoted their third-team quarterback from the practice squad to the 53-man roster but the reason had nothing to do with any one of dozens of conspiracy theories offered up on social media.

Gene Chamberlain

Is an Extra Week to the Season the Best Route?

https://www.si.com/nfl/2020/10/04/nfl-rumors-week-18-buffer-schedule-changes

Gene Chamberlain

Grading the Bears: Positive Plays Hard to Come By Against Colts

Too few big plays allowed and not enough big plays made by the offense combined to put the Chicago Bears in a hole early and they never climbed out of it.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Needed to Be Better Because Offense Wasn't

Akiem Hicks, Roquan Smith and Chicago Bears defense quickly turn attention to Tom Brady for Thursday night after coming away with first defeat

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Smothered by Colts Defense in 19-11 Defeat

The Indianapolis Colts picked off Nick Foles and limited the Chicago Bears rushing attack to 28 total yards in an easy victory at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Colts | Week 4 Live Game Day Blog

Scoring, highlights and commentary from BearDigest.com editor Gene Chamberlain blogging live from Soldier Field at the Chicago Bears-Indianapolis Colts game as the Bears seek their first 4-0 start to a season since 2006.

Gene Chamberlain

Revenge Game: Bears Facing Former Tight End

Tight end Trey Burton is best known in Chicago for the game he didn't play–the Eagles playoff game–than for games he did play and he has been activated by the Indianapolis Colts to play in Sunday's Week 4 game.

Gene Chamberlain

Why We'll Find Out Today About Need for Snacks

https://www.nbcsports.com/chicago/bears/bears-will-learn-vs-colts-if-they-need-sign-damon-snacks-harrison

Gene Chamberlain