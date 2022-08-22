Roquan Smith is hardly the only Bears player due a contract extension, the most prominent among the rest being running back David Montgomery.

Ironically, these were the only two players Bears board chairman George McCaskey lauded for their efforts last season when he fired everyone.

And neither one has an extension for beyond 2022.

Montgomery continues to take a positive approach even while Smith went through a negotiation he has officially declared over without a favorable outcome.

"It's gonna take care of itself," Montgomery said. "I ain't really worried about that. I got bigger fish to fry. I've got a game coming up this week. I'm worried about that, not worried about a contract, none of that.

"Because at the end of the day I'm still just trying to play ball. I'm trying to play football and have fun doing that. Everything else will take care of itself. I've got no worries in the world. I just come here to play football."

It's unlikely there would ever be the type of standoff between Montgomery and Ryan Poles the way there was between Smith and the Bears GM. For one, Montgomery has an agent. Also, it's just not his style.

Montgomery was fifth in the league in rushing two years ago with an offense geared more to passing. Now he's in an offense based on the run and play-action pass and as a result much appears possible for him this year.

If Smith is betting on himself this year without a contract extension, as he said, Montgomery is doing the same without worrying about it. Some would call this naive, and perhaps Smith might based on what he just went through.

"That has nothing to do with me," Montgomery said. "I'm sure everyone else is handling it who has to handle it. I'm just worried about football, and I'm ready to play."

Montgomery wants to be in the preseason game Saturday at Cleveland. Then again, Montgomery always wants to play every down every day and fortunately there are people who make sure he doesn't get what he wants or he'd wind up with 400 carries in a season and wear himself out.

"Of course, I want to play whenever I get a chance to, because I always want to showcase my capabilities and what I'm able to do," he said.

Montgomery hasn't had a preseason carry. He missed some practices with a minor injury prior to the Kansas City game, then last week didn't suit up as he had just returned to practice in a short work week.

So he'd like to work his way into the season. The Bears talk a lot about a tough camp and it has been from a running standpoint, but there's no more live hitting in this camp than there has been for any Bears camp over the past few decades. It's just not how business is done in the NFL these days.

So Montgomery's goal would be simple if he gets to play against the Browns--adjust to the game's physical nature.

"Just getting hit and just actually getting tackled, seeing different looks, kind of getting the pace of the game," Montgomery said. "It's completely different from practice.

"So just being able to get live looks and get hit is really the main thing for me."

Bears running backs coach David Walker sees something solid at the base of Montgomery's outlook on the sport.

"The thing I like about David is he doesn't feel like he's arrived yet," Walker said. "You know what I mean? Some of the guys that have been in the league for a while think they have arrived. He's trying to learn from his standpoint.

"I believe I'm coach three in four seasons for him so he's had to really learn every offseason something different and new. He's doing a good job with it. But I really like his makeup in terms of wanting to get better, pushing himself to get better. He has high standards and we are going to do everything we can to reach those standards on a daily basis."

Part of what Montgomery wants to improve at is pass blocking. Not that he's been poor at it, but it is no easy assignment for a back. In fact, Montgomery has been solid at this since coming into the NFL.

"It's a lot more onus on what the running back has to do in protection," Montgomery said. "You've gotta understand defenses, coverages, fronts, a bunch of things that kinda give tells to help me out in pass protection. But it's a lot more difficult in the NFL, but once you understand defense and coverages and formations and everything more, you kind of can anticipate what's gonna come when it comes."

Perhaps, then, it's no surprise that Justin Fields has seemed under duress from blitzers and the front-four rush in preseason when he hasn't had Montgomery's help. But Montgomery does see a good, young pass blocker developing in the backfield in Trestan Ebner.

"It takes a lot of confidence to be able to come in and pass protection is a lot about confidence," Montgomery said. "You've gotta be confident in doing it, confident in what you see and trust what you see.

"Trestan is doing a phenomenal job with pass protection and every other facet of the game as well. He's gonna be electric. Like, I'm really excited to see what he's gonna do to help this offense as well."

Montgomery knows the priority for the offense.

"I don't want Justin to get hit," Montgomery said. "He don't need it. He don't deserve it. The amount of preparation that Justin goes through, the last thing that he needs to worry about is getting hit by anybody."

It's Montgomery who wants the hits, and he'd like to take on all comers in Cleveland because he can use some contact.

He always can.

