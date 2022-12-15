Problem matchups are everywhere for the Bears Sunday when they host the 12-1 Eagles, and Jalen Hurts is the beneficiary of several of them.

Jalen Hurts might now be right where the Bears hope Justin Fields is next year.

Then again, even the optimist would have trouble seeing Fields achieve a league-best 108.4 in his third season, fourth season or whenever. That's an impressive mark.

And it's only part of the challenge facing the Bears Sunday.

"I think he's really clear and concise on his reads and where he wants to go with the ball," Bears coach Matt Eberflus said of Hurts. "He doesn't mess around with a lot of different, 'Look here, look over there.'

"I think he does a really good job of knowing where the coverage is telling him where to put the ball. And I think he delivers it on time. He's a very accurate passer. Throws a good deep ball. I think he's really running that offense at a high rate."

Tracking down Hurts when he scrambles is an issue. It's the receivers Hurts has who are real matchup problems for the Bears.

If they are able to cover his receivers with Kyler Gordon and Jaquan Brisker back in a secondary that is now lacking only Eddie Jackson, then they only have to worry about Hurts scrambling or Miles Sanders running.

And if they contain all of that, they still have to worry about troubling defensive matchups.

Here are the matchup advantages the Eagles have over the Bears in their Week 15 matchup at Soldier Field.

Bears CB Jaylon Johnson vs. Eagles WR A.J. Brown

Brown's success alone is making Eagles GM Howie Roseman look like a genius. Trading for Brown was exactly what the Eagles needed to open up the attack. The former Titans receiver has 1,020 yards already on 65 catches with 10 TDs. At 6-foot-1, 226 pounds, he's more than a matchup physically for most cornerbacks. Johnson has earned plenty of respect, most recently from Aaron Rodgers. However, Johnson hasn't been perfect against many of the top receivers he's been matched up against. He has a 98.8 passer rating against according to Sportradar. He has allowed a relatively low 62.2% completion rate. While his four pass breakups so far this year are well off last year's total of nine and nowhere near the 15 he had as a rookie, he's also being attacked much less due to the respect he has earned. Still, this is a red hot passing connection he's defending.

Bears CB Kindle Vildor vs. Eagles WR DeVonta Smith

Smith, the former Alabama receiver, has been the ideal complement to Brown with his quickness. He has had seven games of 50 yards receiving or more and four straight. Not physical at all at 6-foot, 170, his game is speed and route running. He has five TD catches this year. Vildor missed the last game with an ankle injury. Earlier in the season he had been playing well but his passer rating against has ticked up to 110.1, still his career best, and his 65.8% completions allowed is also a career best.

Bears S Jaquan Brisker vs. Eagles TE Dallas Goedert

While Brisker brings his impressive hitting and coverage back to the Bears lineup following a concussion, Goedert is expected to play this week for the first time in a month because of a shoulder injury.

The Eagles were confident enough in Goedert that they felt they no longer needed Zach Ertz last year. He has not failed them. Without the shoulder injury, he'd be approaching career-best numbers. The 6-5, 256-pounder has 43 catches for 54 yards and has the middle of the field and seam routes just like Ertz used to do. While Brisker is every bit what the Bears hoped with their second-round pick, he hasn't really faced a tight end with the combination of receiving and blocking ability Goedert has. Dalton Schultz, who had six catches for 74 yards against the Bears for Dallas, might have been one but he lacks Goedert's size.

Bears DE Trevis Gipson vs. Eagles RT Lane Johnson

Pro Football Focus grades Johnson as the sixth-best tackle in the league and his marks have been outstanding, an 83.3 being the third-highest overall of a 10-year career. He hasn't allowed a sack this season and has five penalties. Gipson became a starter again when Robert Quinn was traded to the Eagles and hasn't had more than two tackles in a game since Week 2, or a tackle for loss since Week 5. His last sack came in Week 2. It's been a struggle in this new scheme for him, but he remains very active. Gipson is graded 113th out of 121 edge defenders by PFF. Johnson could face three-technique tackle Justin Jones on some snaps because the Bears moved him to the outside last game as Gipson's playing time dipped from the mid-60 percentile of snaps to 50%.

Bears DT Armon Watts vs. Eagles C Jason Kelce

Watts is the only Bears defensive lineman with a sack since Al-Quadin Muhammad had one in Week 6. He's also been very active and normally gets his hands on the center to prevent the double team of Justin Jones. Kelce is the standard for centers in the NFL. The 11-year veteran is a four-time All-Pro and continues to prove that you don't need to be 300 pounds and young to be a successful NFL offensive lineman, at 295. The 35-year-old is rated the No. 1 center in the NFL by Pro Football Focus.

Bears RT Riley Reiff vs. Eagles OLB Haason Reddick

Reddick is a wild card and will line up anywhere, even inside, but is at his best standing up and coming off the edge when the Eagles use a five-man pass rush. That's something they love to do. The former Cardinals and Panthers pass rusher leads Philadelphia with 10 sacks and can bull rush or take the outside route. He has seven tackles for loss. According to ESPN, Reddick has the third-best pass rush win rate in the league at 27%. Reiff likely will not be the only right tackle the Bears use as Alex Leatherwood should get plays there, as well. The Bears need to see him. Reiff rates as Pro Football Focus' 36th best pass blocking tackle and this has been his strength. He has allowed two sacks and has one penalty.

Bears LT Braxton Jones vs. Eagles DE Josh Sweat

Jones continues to outperform all expectations, rated the 19th best tackle in the league this year by PFF. He is the eighth-best run blocker according to PFF. His pass blocking against bull rushes needs to improve, according to coach Matt Eberflus. Sweat can provide the practice for him. Sweat has 7 1/2 sacks on the year with 11 tackles for loss. He's riding a hot streak with five sacks in the last five games. The Eagles have so many defensive linemen, Sweat will rotate out at times but his impact will be felt. He's graded 11th best edge player by Pro Football Focus and, by the way, he's not related to Washington's defensive lineman Montez Sweat.

Bears C Sam Mustipher vs. Eagles DT Javon Hargrave

Mustipher is having his best year as a center according to PFF, but he'll be attacked by Hargrave, who has eight sacks and is having his best year in the NFL with a big contract looming. He's a player for the Bears to watch in free agency. Hargrave, who is 6-2, 305, has versatility to be one-technique or three-technique and has eight sacks, 12 QB hits and seven tackles for loss. A three-sack game against Houston bolstered his stats. He had two against his former team, the Steelers.

Bears RB David Montgomery vs. Eagles MLB T.J. Edwards

Edwards is rated No. 3 among off-ball linebackers by PFF. The Illinois (Lakes High) native and Wisconsin product has 115 tackles with eight for loss and has been adept in all aspects of the game because he has seven pass defenses. Montgomery gets the tough yards for the league's No. 1 rushing offense and also blocks for Justin Fields. He's likely to test Edwards as a receiver, as well. He has 25 receptions on the year but is just now starting to make an impact this season as a receiver with 10 the last three games. He is a tough runner even the 241-pound Edwards will be challenged tackling.

