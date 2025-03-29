Jaquan Brisker makes heartfelt promise to Chicago Bears fans
The Chicago Bears will enter the 2025 NFL Draft with a well-rounded roster, but there's an expectation that GM Ryan Poles will target a safety with one of his early-round picks.
Incumbent starters Kevin Byard and Jaquan Brisker both have concerns entering this season. Byard will be 32 in Week 1 and is in the final year of his contract. Brisker missed most of last season with concussion symptoms, an injury that has concerns extending way beyond football.
The need at safety could be so significant that Poles invests a second-round pick on the position. It's a trend that's picking up steam in recent 2025 mock drafts, and it's certainly caught the attention of Brisker.
"I promise to come back better than ever!" Brisker wrote on Instagram. "Your unwavering support means everything to me in these challenging times. From the heart, I appreciate each and every one of my fans, your prayers, and your messages. We didn’t finish strong, and I say it’s all my fault... I wish I could have fought alongside my team to WIN—that’s my true passion and purpose.. I will rise from this and come back and take what’s mine! Year 4 will be special; it will be a testament to our strength and resilience. Until I return, remember: there are No Comparisons."
Jaquan Brisker is critical to Chicago Bears' success
Brisker appeared in only five games last season, and it's no coincidence that his absence hurt... badly.
The Bears were 3-2 with Brisker in the lineup. They were 2-10 without him. Indeed, there were other issues that plagued the on-field product, like Andrew Billings also being lost for the season, and historic coaching incompetence. But Brisker's energy and tone-setting presence in the backend was sorely missed.
It's difficult to feel confident that Brisker will return to his pre-injury form. He's a reckless player in the best of ways. But players with that style usually have shorter careers, and we could be staring at that unfortunate reality for Brisker, who joined the Bears as a second-round pick in Poles' first draft on the job.
For now, Jaquan Brisker will be penciled in as a starting safety. But the Chicago Bears need a strong backup plan in case he suffers another concussion. If he does, the team must put his quality of life above anything football-related. Having strong depth, which will likely come from the 2025 NFL Draft, will help accomplish that goal.
