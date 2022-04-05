Jesper Horsted might be the most popular player on the Bears not wearing a No. 1 jersey.

Considering Horsted has 10 receptions and has played in 13 NFL games in three seasons, his support on social media is remarkable and it was apparent again on Monday when he went through the formality of signing off on his exclusive rights free agent tender.

Horsted wasn't going anywhere as an ERFA unless the Bears decided not to tender him, but they had on March 16. Exclusive rights free agents are retained merely by offering a minimum tender offer and for Horsted it was $895,000.

Horsted was a wide receiver at Princeton who put on weight and muscle and tried to convert to tight end with the Bears in 2019. He didn't make the team, wound up on the practice squad, and eventually had to play in a season when the Bears went through one tight end after another due to injuries.

He made eight catches for 87 yards and caught a touhdown pass against Detroit. Then in 2020 they drafted Cole Kmet, signed Jimmy Graham and it led to Horsted being sent back to the practice squad all season.

Last year he got back to the 53-man roster for seven games, added two more catches for 21 yards and two TDs.

All he does is catch touchdown passes. He has been targeted 13 times in his career and has three touchdown catches. His career best was four receptions for 36 yards against Dallas in a 31-24 win at Soldier Field in 2019.

Horsted is one of only two tight ends the Bears currently have on the roster, the other being 2020 second-round pick Kmet.

