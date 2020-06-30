BearDigest
Top Stories
News
GM Report
Game Day

How Jesper Horsted Can Still Fit in Crowded Bears Tight End Picture

Gene Chamberlain

When Jesper Horsted checked in with the Bears last year as record-setting wide receiver from Princeton and set about trying to become a tight end, it seemed a difficult assignment.

He never had played the position, but definitely possessed the required receiving talent. He needed one more thing to be a serious candidate.

At 216 pounds, he didn't exactly fill out an NFL uniform like a tight end.

So after a season of trying to add weight, Horsted left Halas Hall last year knowing he had work to do in the offseason. Horsted had a brief summation of his goal for the start of this training camp.

"Actually it's probably less about weight gain," Horsted said. 'It's just about getting more strength I would say. I think muscle mass is probably a bigger deal. Maybe I'd like to add 5 pounds. But more than that it's just about adding strength."

The Bears have him listed at 237 pounds now, so apparently he's where he needs to be. That's only a pound lighter than the weight Trey Burton had last year as the U tight end, except Burton was an inch shorter at 6-foot-2.

The hard part now comes for Horsted in trying to learn how to block like a tight end. It's entirely foreign, considering he was always outside and rarely blocked bigger players one on one in the running game in college.

The remainder of the equation is opportunity and this is something beyond Horsted's control.

After the Bears drafted tight end Cole Kmet and signed free agents Jimmy Graham and Demetrius Harris, it seemed they had set their course at tight end.

However, the interesting part from Horsted's perspective is an opening does appear to exist for him in Chicago if he can beat out Ben Braunecker. Horsted could be the backup "U" tight end behind Jimmy Graham, with Cole Kmet being the starter and tight end of the future at the "Y" position ahead of Harris.  Since Graham's deal is just 2 years and he's 33 years old, perhaps long term Horsted has a future.

The ideal U tight end can get downfield, much like a wide receiver. So Horsted would seem ideally suited as long as he can adapt to playing physical like a tight end.

His shot all depends on how many players the Bears retain. Horsted's preseason and camp effort can guide them in a particular way.

Players never hurt themselves by knowing how to play more than one position, and in Horsted the Bears could have this with someone who could go between wide receiver and tight end. The late Ryan Wetnight did this for the Bears in the 1990s and was roughly the same size as Horsted.

So becoming a blocker both on runs and passes, and learning how to run routes specifically suited for tight ends are objectives for Horsted.

There is no doubt what his strength is. He showed this in a Thanksgiving Day game last year with a diving touchdown catch against the Detroit Lions in a 24-20 win at Ford Field, one of his eight receptions on the season.

Another thing Horsted can do to ensure he has a roster spot or, at the very least, a spot on the expanded practice squad, is play special teams effectively in as many phases as possible. He was only on the field for 29 special teams snaps last year and has to increase his percentages at contributing in this way.

Then he would be maximizing his chances at a position where the crowd vying for roster spots makes it a necessity to grab any available advantage and use it.

Jesper Horsted at a Glance

Tight End Princeton

Height: 6-foot-3

Weight: 237

Key Numbers: Horsted's 8.7 yards per time targeted last season was second on the team behind J.P. Holtz's 11.4 yards and he had one of the Bears' only two touchdown catches by tight ends.

Chances of Making the Roster: 2 on a scale of 1-5 with 5 being the highest.

2020 Roster Projection: Cut victim and practice squad player who occasionally makes it onto the expanded game-day roster and makes five receptions for 55 yards.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Why Bears Must Be Patient This Season with Cole Kmet

Chicago Bears and NFL history suggest it will be into Cole Kmet's second or third year when he can step in and become a force as a tight end in the NFL.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

David Montgomery in Fantasy Ball: To Draft or Not To Draft

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Sees Fast Start in Chuck Pagano's Second Year

A year ago the entire Bears defense was trying to learn how Chuck Pagano wanted to play but this year it's just three new players while the rest already are on board with their coordinator.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Thatbearsguy

Bears a Little Less Optimistic About Fans and Soldier Field in Letter

Gene Chamberlain

Bear Bashing Also Extends into the Fantasy Realm

The Chicago Bears continue getting slighted by the national media and now it's extended to fantasy football where ESPN has decided Allen Robinson II is not a top 100 overall fantasy player.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Eric Saubert | TE

Cole Kmet is not the only tight end to grow up in the Chicago area as Hoffman Estates' Eric Saubert is looking to stick on the Chicago Bears roster after being signed late last season off the Raiders' practice squad.

Gene Chamberlain

It's Easy for Former Bear Jimbo Covert to Be Patient

Jimbo Covert waited about 25 years before getting the chance to go into the Pro Football Hall of Fame and told AM-670 in Chicago on Sunday he definitely won't mind waiting one more year after the league postponed this year's ceremony due to the pandemic.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Gene Chamberlain

Bears 2020 Roster Breakdown: Demetrius Harris | TE

Demetrius Harris is back in a familiar offense with a team running an attack he knew in Kansas City but has to show he can overcome problems dropping passes for the Chicago Bears.

Gene Chamberlain

Matt Nagy's Plan to Callous the Bears Has a Catch

Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy wants to "callous" his players at a tougher training camp with plenty of position competitions but the problem with this approach is the offseason and how coronavirus affected players' chances to be in condition.

Gene Chamberlain

Some Bears Coaches More at Risk During Coronavirus Pandemic

Gene Chamberlain