Jimmy Graham Says He Won't Allow a Repeat

Gene Chamberlain

Bears tight end Jimmy Graham called himself out for his play last week, even though it was as easy to see as the stat sheet.

It seems the veteran Bears tight end and quarterback Nick Foles have some syncing up to do.

Against the Saints, Graham had two catches in seven targets. He hasn't had a negative disparity like this since the opener when he had three catches in seven targets.

"I felt like I fell short a little bit last week and I can't let that happen," Graham said Friday. "I can't let those weeks stack, so I'm going to be an example. If I'm going to be the leader I am and move forward with positivity, but also be the player I am, I've got to go out there and when my number's called and there are plays to be made I've got to make them."

Graham and Foles seem to be a hair off in timing. Some passes have been a bit behind or too much ahead of the target.  

"Yeah, we're still trying to figure out a little bit," Graham said. "Obviously I think there's many things asked of me and my position as far as running routes and pass pro. I've been blocking quite a bit, which are things tight ends do.

"For me I think it's just we've got to keep grinding away and get that timing down. I mean, at times maybe I haven't gotten my depth or he's been trying to get the ball out of his hands. So it's really a feel thing and it's really time on task. So I've got to keep believing and we've got to keep believing. It's as simple as that and make those plays when they're there."

Graham has four touchdown catches to date, but none since the TD catch he made against Tampa Bay Oct. 8. He has 29 catches for 247 yards at the halfway point, which puts him slightly ahead of the catch pace Trey Burton had playing the U-tight end position in the Bears offense in 2018. Burton finished with 54 receptions.

Graham's 8.5-yard average per catch is by far the lowest of his career. His 59.2% reception average is just below his previous low.

Compared with last year, the Bears are getting plenty of production from tight ends. They have 42 tight end receptions. Last year for the entire season they had 46. No doubt they'd like more catches, though, and bigger yardage.

Then again, a switch in quarterbacks, no offseason to work in a new offense and the Bears' overall inefficiency on offense affects numbers.

"I think at times we've done well and then you know just at times just been a little rusty and just issed it here and there," Graham said. "But moving forward those connections have to happen and there can be no excuses of time and practice and whatnot.

"It's simply I've got to make those plays."

