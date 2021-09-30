Bears Injury Report: Thumbs Up for Justin Fields, Eddie Goldman

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields was a full go for the second straight day of practice despite a thumb injury and nose tackle Eddie Goldman went through his first full practice since before the regular season.

The quarterback situation for the Bears experienced no change at Thursday's practice and so the arrow is pointing toward Justin Fields starting over Andy Dalton for the moment.

All the while, the arrow is pointing up for nose tackle Eddie Goldman.

For the first time since before the season opener, Goldman on Thursdaywent through a full practice. Now the key to whether their run-stuffer will play will be how well his injured knee comes off this work for Friday's practice.

If Goldman plays, it will be the first time since 2019, because he opted out last year.

"I think getting to watch him in training camp, he looked exceptional," defensive end Akiem Hicks said. "He looked like Eddie Goldman, one of the best defensive nose tackles in the game.

"Something about watching Eddie, you just love watching his technique if you're a D-line enthusiast because he just moves so naturally into the spots that he needs to be in and he's very strong when he gets there."

The quarterbacks will go into Friday's practice with Fields wearing a brace on his throwing hand to support an injured thumb but still able to throw well enough to finish two straight full practices. That puts him in the favorite's role to start because starter Andy Dalton continued to practice on a limited basis due to his knee injury, as he had done on Wednesday.

A decision on the starter should come down after Friday's practice and it depends on whether Nagy feels comfortable enough in Dalton's recovery.

Starting Fields again might not be ideal considering his hand is in the brace. If he does play, Bears offensive coordinator Bill Lazor suggested Fields is capable of bouncing back from taking nine sacks last week without being worse for the experience.

"This is a tough guy, physically and mentally," Lazor said. "So I'm not concerned."

The Bears were without edge rusher Khalil Mack (foot sprain) and safety Tashaun Gipson (hamstring) for the second straight day due to injuries, while tight end Jesse James remained away for personal reasons. Mack finished last week's game so it's possible he could play without practicing this week.

For Detroit, outside linebacker Trey Flowers (shoulder/knee) missed practice again, while defensive end Michael Brockers (shoulder), outside linebacker Romeo Okwara (shoulder) and running back D'Andre Swift (groin) practiced on a limited basis.

