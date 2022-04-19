Changing up Justin Field's footwork and getting the ball out of his hands faster are some of the goals coaches are working on with their second-year quarterback in their first minicamp.

Justin Fields is hoping to put his best foot forward at this week's three-day minicamp, and coach Matt Eberflus thinks he's off to a good start.

It's just not the same foot he had forward last year under former coach Matt Nagy.

"One big thing was changing my drop," Fields said. "Last year I had my right foot forward in the gun so I've been working a lot on having my left foot forward in the gun."

Fields will have plenty more to get used to as he learns the nuances of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy's system but he understands this one fine.

"It just, their offense it's just what they do in their offense," Fields said. "It times it better with the routes and stuff like that so that's why we do it."

It's not the only change in technique for Fields. One change is something coach Matt Eberflus wants and that's getting the ball out of his hand faster.

Fields' delivery in the past has taken plenty of hits as being too slow. NFL.com's Next Gen stats found he took the fourth-longest time to get rid of the ball last year, possibly a product of being a rookie as well as his unfamiliarity with the NFL.

"I think it's about footwork and then the timing," Eberflus said. "The footwork and timing. There should be a clock on every single drop that he takes.

"There's the drop, the number of steps and then there's a hitch and a second hitch. And the ball has to be out of his hands on the first or second one. Based on the coverage and based on the call."

Eberflus can't be sure if Fields' footwork changing did much to help but he is seeing results.

"I'm sure it will eventually," Eberflus said. "I think that his footwork is getting a lot cleaner. And that’s going to help him get to the ball and get it out faster."

Fields isn't about to disagree, which is probably a good thing so early in this process.

"There's stuff in the film last year where you could see that, of course, there were some instances where it was my fault that I got sacked," Fields said. "At the end of the day it just comes to limiting those mistakes and getting the ball out and not taking those sacks."

Understanding the new offense being installed at minicamp is a matter of getting the work in to Fields.

"Yeah, I mean like I said before, we're installing a whole new offense so it's really about just getting the guys out there on the field and running through the base plays and kind of just getting a feel of all the new players and stuff like that," he said. "So we've just been building relationships, installing this offense and just really excited to get out there on the field today."

It's not simple.

"It would be easier if it was the same offense as last year and we were just able to grow on that," Fields said. "But kind of just re-set, since the rookie year with learning this new offense and just kind of picking it up.

"I think that's going to be the most challenging part, with this new coaching regime is just learning this new offense and making sure we all get it down, to the details."

At this time last year, Fields was worrying about more than just learning a new offense. He hadn't played in the NFL and wasn't even expecting to start because Matt Nagy said Andy Dalton would. So a year later he feels better equipped to handle change.

"I think there are a lot of things that are going to be beneficial this year—my experience out on the field and me spending time out there seeing the speed of an NFL game, seeing the feeling of being out there," Fields said. "It's just different from being on the sidelines. I'm just glad I got that experience last year. Like I said before, I'm excited for year 2."

Fields has been working with Cole Kmet and Darnell Mooney on passing in Florida, and even had a workout with Colin Kaepernick. Now it's a matter of getting to know new Bears receivers like Byron Pringle and Equanimeous St. Brown. The Bears had Pringle lined up at the x-receiver spot on Tuesday and the 6-5 Brown in the slot, with Mooney outside at the Z where he usually lined up last year.

They can still use more receivers and Fields has a good idea who he'd like to see coming to Chicago—former Ohio State teammates Garrett Wilson and Chris Olave, although it's far more likely Wilson would be available to the Bears in Round 2 than Wilson.

"There's a lot of guys coming out this year's draft and a lot of guys that are talented," Fields said. "So I'm excited to see who we get, excited to see who my guys from Ohio State go to, so I'm excited for next week."

The interest in Olave is something he developed with the Buckeyes.

"He's fast, of course, he has great hands, great route-runner," Fields said. "And he's probably one of the best deep-ball trackers that I've ever played with in my life.

"So he’s a great player, great person. His mindset and the way he carries himself is awesome. That's my guy."

Meanwhile, Fields will work at being Eberflus' guy. At least for now, he's doing the job.

"He's just soaking it in and taking command of the offense," Eberflus said "That's what he's doing. He's done a great job with that so far. I thought he did an excellent job today. He really did.

"He was in command of the offense, really every play that I saw. There's certainly when you're working with 11 guys, there was a mistake here and there by this person or that person, but man, he had really good command today."

