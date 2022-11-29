It might be Packers week but the rivalry will not influence coach Matt Eberflus into making some sort of emotional decision to use Justin Fields before his shoulder has properly healed.

Eberflus didn't get overly excited about the first Packer week and, in fact, seemed to downplay it entirely before the 27-10 loss in Week 2 at Green Bay. Obviously, Fields' availability will be made entirely based on his shoulder being ready.

'Yep. It’s Packers week, so certainly we’ll have more optimism and more excitement for those decisions," Eberflus said. "But it’ll still come down to see if he’s ready. If he’s ready, he’s ready and that’s going to come down to strength and mobility and if it is that way, he’s got a green light."

At least there has been some improvement in Fields' condition.

"He’s feeling better," Eberflus said.

The Bears didn't feel Fields had the strength in his left shoulder to protect himself on Sunday in the 31-10 loss to the Jets, so Trevor Siemian played. Siemian threw for 179 yards, 9 more than Fields averages, but the Bears missed Fields' running ability greatly when it came to extending drives.

To play, the Bears have said Fields must pass three levels. He needs to feel good enough, he needs medical clearance and then he needs approval from decision makers Eberflus and GM Ryan Poles.

Eberflus said Fields was 0-for-3 at clearing the required hurdles against the Jets.

"But if he’s ready to go, 100 percent like I said last week, to protect himself and play the way he does, and performing the way he does, and the doctors clear him—Ryan and I say he looks good and he feels good about it, then it’s a green light," Eberflus said.

If he misses the Packers game, the Bears QB would get four weeks away from taking hits on his shoulder because the Bears have their late bye next week.

Bears fans might dread the thought of facing the Packers and Aaron Rodgers without Fields, but it's possible they might not face Rodgers due to rib and thumb injuries. That's still up in the air to an extent.

Tight end Cole Kmet is already hoping out loud that Aaron Rodgers is healthy enough to start at Soldier Field over Jordan Love.

"Yeah, bring it on, you know?," Kmet said. "I mean, why wouldn't you? He's the staple of their franchise and you know to get an opportunity to go beat him, you know, it would always be a good feeling.

"So, yeah, I would like to see Aaron out there for sure."

Of course, Kmet doesn't have to defend Rodgers' passing.

If Rodgers' injury isn't serious enough to warrant sitting, then he'll play, Packer Central's Bill Huber reported after coach Matt LaFleur's Monday press conference. The Packers will not simply rest Rodgers to take a look at Love, who had a strong outing after replacing Rodgers on Sunday.

Rodgers has been suffering from the thumb injury much of the season but the rib injury occurred Sunday in the loss to Philadelphia, and he left the game.

Rodgers has won 11 of 14 games he started at Soldier Field and the last three.

Last year he hollered "I still own you," after running in for a clinching TD in a 24-14 win, as the Packers answered a TD drive directed by Justin Fields with their own drive.

"This is the biggest rivalry in the NFL," said Kmet, who grew up a Bears fan in the northwest suburbs. "Most historic.

"You know, obviously this game, I grew up watching this game and this game means a lot to me, so regardless of where either team is at in the season at this point, this is a big game. You feel that in the locker room regardless of the records of each team."

And possibly regardless of quarterbacks.

