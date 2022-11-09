In Justin Fields' case, fantasy follows reality.

The Bears quarterback is one of the hottest players in fantasy football. Pro Football Focus calls him the No. 1 player who needs to be added in any league if he hasn't already, especially with a pair of games against Detroit's struggling defense coming up.

Nathan Jahnke's PFF article called Sunday's effort by Fields his third straight game among top five fantasy QBs and fifth straight as a top 12 fantasy QB.

Sunday's game featured the 61-yard touchdown run by Justin Fields on a scramble, which has been named the top play in the NFL for last week by NFL NextGen Stats .

Fields was clocked at 20.33 mph on the play, not good enough to get him in the top 20 for the year in the league but his run of 21.23 against Dallas still ranks in the top 10. The 61-yard run set a Bears record for longest run by a quarterback, breaking Vince Evans' record of 58 yards set against the Houston Oilers in a 10-6 loss Nov. 16, 1980.

ESPN's Eric Moody called Fields a player to be picked up in fantasy leagues last week, and after that advice Fields scored 42.7 fantasy points against Miami. Moody said Fields is the first Bears player since Walter Payton in 1983 to have at least 100 rushing yards and two passing TDs in a game.

Moody likes Fields' chances of doing something big again this week based on the fact Detroit's defense surrenders 417.3 yards per game.

