It was possibly Justin Fields' Aaron Rodger moment, the point where he tells everyone to just "relaxxx" about the way the offense has struggled at times in practice.

The Bears quarterback had gone through a pair of tough practices and broke out of it a bit on Wednesday with a march to a touchdown pass to Darnell Mooney and another two-minute drive to a field goal. At last some success after so many three-and-outs, interceptions or presnap penalties.

"Yeah I mean it's tough because you want to know everything right now," Fields said. "You want to be successful at everything right now so it's really just knowing that there are going to be mistakes, knowing that you're going to have to learn and just making sure that you don't make the same mistakes twice.

"I think that's one big thing. There's going to be failures but just learning from, you know, plays that you maybe messed up on, learning from that. And of course not doing it again."

Fields and the offense will get plenty of opportunties in camp and preseason. Coach Matt Eberflus said Wednesday that he plans to play starters in the first preseason game and throughout preseason.

"We have to see where they are, where they function and it's really like the same way that we're looking at there in these preseason games," Eberflus said. "We have to see what they look like when they're playing in a football game."

Fields is showing patience even though it seems half of the fans who follow the team are on social media wringing their hands over an overthrow of N'Keal Harry here or an interception of Fields by Jaquan Brisker there

"I mean, it's gonna come," Fields said. "My competitive nature, I think everybody on the offensive side of the ball's competitive nature, you're gonna want to be successful every day. You want to have a successful play every play, but you also gotta know when to take your wins and losses and I think that's one thing I need to do a better job this year is when the play's not there, throw the ball away or check it down.

"That's one big thing I have to get used to because I feel like in college, you had pretty good players around me and we're in the league now, the defense gets paid, too, to make plays. But yeah, when the play's not there, move on to the next play and get on the next play."

The criticism of media and fan complains aren't really affecting him?

"It doesn't really matter," Fields said. "They're not helping us win, so no."

Fields would rather rely on the opinions of teammates and coaches.

"I mean, we know our offense. We know the plays," Fields said. "We know what's supposed to be going on. I mean, it's hard to have an opinion on something when you don't really know what's going on on the inside, when you're just looking at it from an outside view. Yeah, it's stuff like that.

"Of course, they want to see big plays and that, but we're playing situational football. Third-and-4, we're getting the first down, we're not worried about a touchdown at the moment. We're trying to get the first down first and if a touchdown comes out of it, then yeah, that's what it is. That's why you really can't take their opinions into account. They're entitled to have their opinion, but at the end of the day, they don't know what's going on."

The play to Harry came in Tuesday's practice and was an overthrow in the end zone when the new Bears receiver had broken wide open so far that a feeble sports writer could have gotten him the ball.

"Oh yeah, I was just reading the left side first and I mean, he was so wide open I was like, 'there ain't no way he's this wide open,' but yeah, but that's just like a couple of plays," Fielsds said. "I think that was our first play that we ran it in camp. The more we run the plays the more we'll get comfortable with it."

He says the same of Harry, who hasn't been as big a part of the offense as Equanimeous St. Brown, Darnell Mooney and Velus Jones so far. Then again, Harry just came to the team right before camp started.

"It's definitely tough but I think he's picking up on the offense well," Fields said. "He's doing extra stuff with the coaches trying to learn the offense and doing extra walk-throughs and stuff like that. So he's picking it up faster than I thought he would for sure."

Eberflus isn't too worried about the way the offense has sputtered. And he has his hand on the pulse even if his expertise is on the defensive side.

"I would say that I'm very in-tuned to that," Eberflus said. "I'm in the quarterback meeting every single day. We're watching the film together. And we’re discussing where we need to improve; what we did well—just like every other position. And I try to hit every position the best I can during the course of the week.

"But yeah, he's (Fields) doing a good job. He's right on schedule. We feel great about where he is. Footwork is clean. Operation's getting better every day and we're just taking one step at a time."

It's not as fast as fans want, or even the Bears.

"I think we’re progressing every day," Fields said. "We're not where we want to be yet though, for sure."

