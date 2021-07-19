Justin Fields Makes Bears a National TV Attraction

All three Bears preseason telecasts have been picked up as part of NFL Network's 23-game preseason schedule.

The power of Justin Fields has struck again.

Bears preseason games are to be televised locally on WFLD Fox-32, which is the Bears network. Now, they will also be available nationally on NFL Network.

The league's network announced its preseason schedule of telecasts and the noon, Aug 14 Bears game against Miami at Soldier Field, the noon Aug. 21 game against Buffalo at Soldier Field and the 6 p.m. Aug. 28 game at Tennessee will all be on NFL Network besides Fox.

There are 23 preseason games on the schedule for of telecasts in all, so the league apparently likes the idea of getting Fields on the air if all the Bears games are national telecasts. This wasn't the case in the past.

Fields likely will be playing some in all three games as the Bears try to get him as many snaps as possible before he must watch Andy Dalton from the sidelines in the regular season.

The same is true of this approach with many rookies. But coach Matt Nagy has said he'll be more on "the aggressive side," with starters playing this year. That could actually mean fewer snaps than in the past for the backup quarterback, in this case Fields.

Still, Fields will get his share of snaps and probably in all the games because of the approach Nagy said he's taking.

"So most likely starter-wise probably not a lot of the starters playing a whole lot the first game," Nagy said. "I'd say more the second game and very little the third game type deal."

This would mean extensive time for Fields against Miami, some against Tennessee and the noon game against Buffalo would have him playing the least amount.

Nagy never liked preseason much when he came to Chicago, fearing injury. Bears history backs him up on this.

In the past the Bears had their own bad experience with preseason injuries. Rex Grossman was the classic case, when he was lost for almost all of the 2005 regular season due to a preseason injury.

Fields will be the second rookie quarterback on a national preseason telecast. On Thursday, Aug. 12, Mac Jones will make his debut for New England on an NFL Network telecast against Washington at 7:30. The first national preseason game is the Hall of Fame Game on Aug. 5 between the Dallas Cowboys and Pittsburgh Steelers on Fox, not on NFL Network.

The Bears game with Miami is part of NFL Network's quadruple-header telecast day, and it concludes a 6 p.m. debut game for Trevor Lawrence with Jacksonville against Cleveland.

