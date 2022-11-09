It rarely happens, which only underscores how unique Justin Fields is.

The Bears quarterback was named NFC offensive player of the week for his huge game against the Miami Dolphins in a 35-32 loss.

It was the first time the Bears had an NFC offensive player of the week honor since Mitchell Trubisky won it for his effort against the Detroit Lions in Week 9 of the 2018 regular season. He went 23 of 30 for 355 yards with three TDs and a rushing TD. In the last 12 seasons, they've had only three offensive players of the week and Trubisky and Fields are the only quarterbacks.

Fields set the NFL mark for quarterbacks rushing in regular-season games with 178 yards on 15 carries and a touchdown. He completed 17 of 28 for 123 yards with three TDs. It was his second career 100-yard rushing game and he broke Michael Vick's single-game quarterback rushing high of 173 yards set in 2002.

In doing so, Fields put up a passer rating of 106.7, his second straight rating over 100 and third of the season.

The big rushing game broke Bobby Douglass' franchise high of 127 yards rushing from Dec. 17, 1972. He is the first player since 1950 to get at least 150 rushing yards and three passing touchdowns

The other Bears offensive player of the week in the last 12 years besides Fields and Trubisky was Jordan Howard in Week 8 of the 2016 season for 153 yards rushing on 26 carries with a touchdown and four receptions for 49 yards.

The player of the week for offense and defense has been named since 1984 in this format. Fields is one of eight Bears quarterbacks to win it since the award began in 1984.

Prior to that, there had been an NFL offensive and defensive player of the week award in the 1960s through 1973. Quarterback Bobby Douglass won once in 1970. Running back Gale Sayers won it six times in the 1960s and kicker Roger LeClerc once.

Bears NFC Offensive Player of the Week

2022 Week 9 QB Justin Fields

2018 Week 9 QB Mitchell Trubisky

2016 Week 8 RB Jordan Howard

2010 Week 12 QB Jay Cutler

2010 Week 1 RB Matt Forte

2009 Week 16 QB Jay Cutler

2007 Week 7 QB Brian Griese

2006 Week 15 QB Rex Grossman

2001 Week 14 RB Anthony Thomas

2001 Week 7 QB Shane Matthews

1999 Week 15 WR Marcus Robinson

1990 Week 8 Entire Bears offensive line

1989 Week 4 QB Mike Tomczak

1988 Week 1 RB Neal Anderson

1986 Week 2 RB Walter Payton

1985 Week 9 RB Walter Payton

1985 Week 1 QB Jim McMahon

1984 Week 2 RB Walter Payton

