Khalil Mack Listed on First Bears Injury Report with Knee Issue

Gene Chamberlain

The first Bears injury report came out with a shocking entry.

Outside linebacker Khalil Mack was listed on it with a knee problem. Mack was able to practice Wednesday but only on a limited basis, like running back David Montgomery, who is still getting over a groin strain.

Mack's injury hadn't previously been reported. It's possible it was a lingering condition from the past and trainers and coaches decided not to let him practice because the Bears were on artificial turf in the Walter Payton Center on a rainy Wednesday.

In 2018 Mack missed two games with an ankle injury, one which inhibited his pass rush in two other games. He didn't miss any games last season due to injuries.

The situation is compounded by the fact the Bears didn't have their other outside linebacker at all. Robert Quinn has been missing practice time with what Bears coaches have said is a "personal" situation but on Wednesday the injury report said he had an ankle injury.

The Bears gave Quinn a five-year contract at a reported $70 million in free agency this season.

No other Bears players missed practice, but running back Cordarrelle Patterson (knee), tackle Jason Spriggs (knee) and wide receiver Javon Wims (Achilles) were limited in practice.

Guard Germain Ifedi (tricep) was listed as having gone through a full practice.

The injury report comes out after practice and several hours after coach Matt Nagy holds his daily press briefing.

The Detroit Lions had several key players on their first injury report.

Wide receivers Danny Amendola and Kenny Golladay both were limited on Wednesday due to hamstring injuries.

Also limited were defensive end DeShawn Hand (groin), running back D'Andre Swift (hip) and the tackle who is supposed to block Mack, Halapoulivaati Vaitai (foot).

Tight end Hunter Bryant and safety C.J. Moore missed practice entirely due to hamstring injuries.

