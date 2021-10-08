Khalil Mack, Akiem Hicks Return to Practice

    • October 8, 2021
    Khalil Mack Named a Captain Against Old Team

    The Bears had a surprise appearance by defensive end Akiem Hicks at practice on Friday after he suffered a groin injury in Sunday's win over Detroit.

    It probably won't mean Hicks plays against the Las Vegas Raiders because he is listed doubtful for the game after he was limited in practice on Friday but had missed practice on Wednesday and Thursday.

    The other big injury question for the Bears was Khalil Mack and he was able to practice on a limited basis Friday so he will be listed questionable for the game despite a ribs injury and a foot sprain.

    There seems to be no doubt he will play in the game because he has been named one of the captains for the week to face his old team.

    Mack had the foot sprain last week, missed practice Wednesday and Thursday but followed a similar pattern by practicing on Friday on a limited basis, then played.

    Four players have been ruled out for the game: tight end Jesse James (personal reasons), tight end J.P. Holtz (quad), linebacker Joel Iyiegbuniwe (hamstring) and running back David Montgomery (knee). Montgomery is week to week after his knee sprain against the Lions

    Safety Tashaun Gipson should be able to play, although he is questionable. He missed two games but with a pulled hamstring but went through full practices the entire week. Tight end Jesper Horsted (knee) is also questionable after a full week of practices. Linebacker Christian Jones has a back injury and practiced Friday on a limited basis but is questionable.

    Wide receiver Darnell Mooney, safety Deon Bush, backup quarterback Andy Dalton and running back Damien Williams all have been removed from the injury report after full weeks of practices.

    Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

     

