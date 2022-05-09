Two former teammates of Justin Fields were among those who weren't brought back for the offseason roster heading into organized team activities on May 16.

The Mack era didn't end for the Bears when Khalil Mack was dealt to the Los Angeles Chargers.

Now it truly has as Khalil Mack's little brother Ledarius was among the six players waived by the team Monday when six were also added to the roster following rookie minicamp

Mack, an outside linebacker in the 3-4, seemed ill-suited for a roster run now at defensive line as a 6-foot-1, 240-pound end. He didn't record a tackle in three games and 15 total plays on the field over his two seasons in Chicago.

Also waived were Ohio State running back Master Teague, Southern Illinois University receiver Landon Lenoir, Utah State receiver Savon Scarver, Purdue linebacker Jaylan Alexander and Miami safety Amari Carter. All of those were undrafted players who had signed prior to the start of rookie minicamp.

The six players who had tryouts at rookie minicamp who signed with the Bears were Ball State linebacker Christian Albright, Charlotte safety Jon Alexander, TCU long snapper Antonio Ortiz, Northern Arizona defensive end Carson Taylor, Western Michigan safety A.J. Thomas and Ohio U. running back De'Montre Tuggle.

Teague was easily the biggst back they had at rookie minicamp and had played in 31 games at Ohio State with 1,764 rushing yards on 323 carries. The 5-foot-11, 226-pounder had been a teammate for Justin Fields during his time there.

The Bears did not sign former Fields teammate Demario McCall. The former Buckeyes running back had converted to cornerback in 2021 after Fields had come to the Bears and at rookie minicamp made a pick-6 during the first day of practice.

However, he was only there on a tryout basis and wasn't among those receiving contracts.

