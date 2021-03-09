Kyle Long Making a Comeback but Count Bears Out

Now healthy, Bears 2014 first-round draft pick Kyle Long plans a return to the NFL after a season away in retirement

The word of former Bears offensive lineman Kyle Long is about to be put to a test.

When he went on injured reserve and retired following his release by the Chicago Bears in 2019, Long said: "The Bears did right by me and that's why I'll never wear another color other than Navy and Orange. I'm a Bear for life."

Long is making a comeback now and whether he does it for the Bears would seem extremely unlikely. He's even said as much since his claim to be a Bear for life.

Macon Gunter reported on Tuesday via Twitter Long would return.

"Three-time Pro Bowl OL Kyle Long is returning to the NFL. He is 315 lbs., healthy, happy, nasty, and shredded, and has signed with Jeff Nalley of Select Sports Group."

The Bears no longer have control over where he plays because they released him when he said he was retiring.

Long made the Pro Bowl in his first four Bears seasons after being drafted by former GM Phil Emery in 2014. He played 77 games and made 76 starts, but had a career plagued by injuries and retired after a hip injury in 2019.

He finished out with some apparent bitter feelings toward the team and coach Matt Nagy in particular. He was a vocal critic of Nagy last year on Twitter.

Long lost a good deal of weight after retiring but was seen on Twitter last week working hard at lifting weights. He looks in good shape for a return, but whether he can overcome the long-term effect of all his injuries at 32 could be an issue.

Long suffered a torn labrum, a strained triceps and then a serious ankle injury in 2016. He had more injuries in 2017 and wound on IR and then in 2018 a foot injury sidelined him before a return for the playoffs.

"I would play for the Bears for significantly less than you think," Long told Red Line Radio's podcast four months ago after he had built himself back up from 250 pounds to 300. "But unfortunately I can't put my pride aside and go back to a coaching staff that let me go."

Long then went on to elaborate, saying he "...wouldn't be coming back to play for the Bears. I gotta say that.

"They kicked me outta town, I mean they really kicked me out of Halas Hall. And if you look at it I'm not the type of guy who gets dumped by a hot girl, and don't get me wrong the Chicago Bears are an extremely beautiful girl, but they dumped me, so if I do try to come back it unfortunately won't be for the navy and orange."

Long lost a good deal of weight after retiring but was seen on Twitter last week working hard at lifting weights. He looks in good shape for a return, but whether he can overcome the long-term effect of all his injuries at 32 could be an issue.

Long suffered a torn labrum, a strained triceps and then a serious ankle injury in 2016. He had more injuries in 2017 and wound on IR and then in 2018 a foot injury sidelined him before a return for the playoffs.

The Bears had Long at right guard but appear set at both guard spots now with James Daniels and Cody Whitehair, and with Alex Bars behind them. They played Germain Ifedi at right guard and right tackle last year and he is an unrestricted free agent, and they've decided to cut right tackle Bobby Massie for cap purposes.

Long had played right tackle in the past and made the Pro Bowl, but said several times throughout his career he was more impactful at guard.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven