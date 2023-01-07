Bears report Kyler Gordon is ill besides injured, and it could mean the team is using its No. 6 and 7 cornerbacks to play against Minnesota.

The chance Bears cornerback Kyler Gordon plays in Sunday's season finale against the Minnesota Vikings appears even less likely now.

The Bears revised Gordon's condition on the injury report on Saturday without actually downgrading him. He is questionable.

However, they attached the added information that he now is suffering from an illness besides being plagued by a groin injury.

So he went from questionable to really questionable?

If Gordon can't play, and because Jaylon Jones is in the concussion protocol and Josh Blackwell, Jaylon Johnson and Kindle Vildor are all on injured reserve, the Bears would be down to their sixth and seventh cornerbacks playing against receivers Justin Jefferson, Adam Thielen, KJ Osborn and TJ Hockenson.

Breon Borders, Harrison Hand, Michael Ojemudia and Greg Stroman Jr. are possible cornerbacks who could play for the Bears at the three spots.

Borders was signed to the practice squad Nov. 22 after playing for Jacksonville, Washington, Tennessee and Arizona. The Bears have had him on the 53-man roster since just before the game with Buffalo Christmas Even, but he hasn't been in a game yet.

Ojemudia is a 2020 third-round pick of the Broncos who has 12 NFL starts and was waived by Denver after appearing in three games this season. He's been on the Bears roster since Dec. 28 and it would be his first action.

Hand has been in on 47 plays in three games for the Bears and has three tackles. He'll have the additional incentive of facing the team that drafted him in the fifth round and then waived him in training camp this year.

Stroman is a training camp cut by the Bears who was just brought back to the team's practice squad Dec. 28 and the 53-man roster on New Year's Eve to play against Detroit. He was in for 11 special teams plays. He started three games for Washington in 2018 and has been in 21 NFL games. The Bears on Saturday elevated him back to the 53-man roster for the final game.

They have also elevated extra safety Adrian Colbert from the practice squad.

