The Bears called a press conference to introduce their initial free agent acquisitions on Friday, the most critical of whom was their first, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi.

The keynote speaker was a no-show.

Ogunjobi, their valued three technique for a rebuilt defensive line, failed his physical according to the team. The physical was given on Thursday.

New Bears GM Ryan Poles announced the situation in a statement on Friday when Ogunjobi was set to appear for an introductory press conference. The deal is now wiped out by the failed physical.

"As I said before, Larry Ogunjobi embodies everything we are looking for in a Bear," Poles said in the statement. "He is a special person and player. During the league's negotiating window earlier this week we agreed to terms with him, subject to him passing a physical here.

"After a standard and thorough physical and medical review with Larry yesterday afternoon, our medical team deemed him to have failed his physical and therefore, unfortunately, we are not signing him today. This is difficult and it is emotional for everyone involved, but ultimately is what is in the best interest of protecting the Chicago Bears."

Ogunjobi suffered a right foot injury during the Cincinnati Bengals' wild-card win over the Las Vegas Raiders and was lost for the remainder of the playoffs.

Ogunjobi was easily the most established player signed by the Bears in free agency so far as they tried to rebuild their defensive line for their 4-3 approach.

According to an NFL Network report, the Bears agreed initially to pay him $40.5 million over three years but now that agreement is gone and so, too, is the key three technique.

The Bears will need to look back into free agency to fill this position, one not easy to fill because it is a unique skill set. The three technique needs to attack in a gap rather than occupy blockers so others can make tackles as the Bears' linemen did in their old 3-4 approach.

Among players still available is veteran Philadelphia Eagles defensive tackle Fletcher Cox, who was released by the team.

Also still available is Ndamukong Suh and former Chiefs defensive lineman Jarran Reed, who was visiting the Bengals as a possible replacement on the line for Ogunjobi.

Former Bears defensive lineman Bilal Nichols signed a two-year deal with the Las Vegas Raiders. He was viewed initially as a possible three technique tackle. Akiem Hicks remains a free agent but is not ideally suited to playing that position on the line.

