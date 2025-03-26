Likelihood of Bears drafting a RB in Round 1 of 2025 NFL Draft just dropped significantly
Chicago Bears fans hoping to add an Ashton Jeanty jersey to their collection might want to start a new wish list.
There's been a swell of momentum behind the Jeanty-to-the-Bears NFL Draft narrative, mainly because most outsiders believe GM Ryan Poles took care of his offensive line to-do list in free agency.
And while it's true that Poles has done an incredible job rebuilding Chicago's interior O-line (Joe Thuney, Drew Dalman, and Jonah Jackson are a completely new starting trio), there's still a left tackle issue that can't be ignored.
Incumbent starter Braxton Jones has been a more than competent first-teamer since joining the Bears as a fifth-round pick in 2022. In fact, he's been better than average at times. And had he finished the 2024 season in good health, moving on from him might be a moot point.
But, he didn't finish last season healthy. In fact, he suffered a major leg injury.
Jones missed the final two games with a fractured ankle that, at the time, was projected to take at least four months to recover from. We're about three months removed from the gruesome injury, and Jones shared an update on his rehab.
It's great to see Jones back on his feet and walking without a boot, but let's be honest: can the Chicago Bears really feel comfortable exiting the 2025 NFL Draft knowing that, as of right now, they don't have a healthy (and capable) left tackle on the roster?
Sure, Jones has plenty of time to get ready for training camp, and if his rehab continues at its current rate, he should be good to go once the pads go on. But if the Bears are staring at options like Missouri's Armand Membou or LSU's Will Campbell at No. 10 overall, I don't see any way they say, "no thanks."
Offensive lines are only as strong as their weakest link. After the wave of upgrades the Bears made to the unit, Jones was already the weakest link. Seeing him hobble on his healing ankle doesn't inspire confidence, and it would be a shame for all of this offseason work to go to waste come September.
So, yeah, I wouldn't bank on the Chicago Bears making a luxury pick in the first round of the NFL Draft. They've come too far in their offensive line rebuild to ignore what might be the biggest positional need on the roster as the offseason workout program quickly approaches.
