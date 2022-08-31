Bears guard Teven Jenkins made the roster and no one has traded for him.

Yet.

Even after the team cut his primary competition, Michael Schofield, Jenkins doesn't yet feel totally secure enough to forget about all the trade talk in order to settle in at right guard for the Sept. 11 opener against the San Francisco 49ers.

"That's not for me to decide," Jenkins said about a possible trade. "That's up to them, however they want to put it or however they want to answer that."

Jenkins on roster cutdown day admitted to some troubled times in the hours right after the season ended.

"It was more along the lines of being anxious," Jenkins said. "That's probably hand-in-hand. But me not knowing about what the future is about to be coming around today, and still I still don't know what my future is going to be because you could still get traded, released, anything, even though you made the 53-man roster."

It seems highly unlike Jenkins would be released. He obviously has value to the Bears, who have him with starters.

"I'd say it's promising for me," Jenkins said. "I've heard the good things that coach has said about me and some of my teammates have said about me and it does help motivate me, knowing I've got their belief system behind me, so knowing that it helps me believe in myself a lot more."

Jenkins is looking forward to a day in the future when he'll no longer need to answer questions about a trade, can settle in and play guard.

"I'm looking forward to that a lot, just like anybody around here," Jenkins said. "No matter what job it is, you want to have a home, you want to be where you are, you want to have a mainstay.

"Uncertainty about where you're going to be, it's always uneasy. You just go home wondering whether or not you're going to be in the same place tomorrow or not. So for me right not it's a little uneasy."

