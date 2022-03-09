Plentiful supply of free agent cornerbacks but last year showed teams will make early runs on the talent pool once the signing period begins so it's strike faster than last year for the Bears.

A year ago the Bears cornerback situation took a complete nosedive with two experienced players removed from the lineup, Kyle Fuller and Buster Skrine.

The problem wasn't losing them, but was what they did to replace them. Duke Shelley struggled in the slot, seemed to improve a bit after half a season but then ran into injury and COVID-19 issues.

The Bears had no answer at left cornerback because Ryan Pace's answer was bringing in Desmond Trufant to compete with Kindle Vildor.

The Raiders actually got decent play from Trufant in a reserve role during their run to the playoffs after he was out in Chicago but his acquisition underscored the market situation in free agency last year. By the time Pace addressed that cornerback situation, the marketplace dried up and his money supply never was good enough for a better cornerback option.

This year Ryan Poles has the two cornerback spots to address and says he's focusing on secondary or tertiary markets of free agency. Last year's was bad—this year not so bad.

In fact, while the high price of a top free agent cornerback could scare away any team on a budget, the projected prices of the next level is very reasonable and the supply plentiful.

Here are the best second- and third-phase options among cornerbacks in free agency.

Levi Wallace, Bills

A consistent starter with great ability in zone coverage who would be an ideal fit in Chicago, but his cost is borderline to above the second phase of free agency. Pro Football Focus says he'll sign for three years and $19 million total, but Spotrac.com puts his market value at $9.6 million a year and that would probably be too high.

Rasul Douglas, Packers

This is your boom-or-bust cornerback of free agency. The Packers got spectacular play from this big (6-foot-2) cornerback last year but there are real questions about whether he can sustain the level of play like when he had a 44.5 passer rating against last year or will revert to the previous two seasons with no interceptions and passer ratings against of 114.2 and 108.5, stats all according to NFL stat partner Sportradar. It's anyone's guess and is reflected in the fact Pro Football Focus projects he'll get a three-year deal in the higher end, wirth about $20.25 million overall, while Spotrac.com estimates he'll get a deal with high-end cash averaging $9.2 million a year.

Joe Haden, Steelers

Although not really as good of a fit for the Bears because he's at his best in man-to-man coverage, he is 33 years old this season and would only be a bridge candidate. PFF estimates $5 million this year for a 13th-year player who has 29 career interceptions.

Robert Alford, Cardinals

A better fit for the Bears as a player stronger in zone. He played with Trufant in the Falcons secondary from 2013-18 and then had injuries and an opt out in 2019-20 before emerging last year with an 81.7 passer rating against, 57.1% completions allowed over 70% of the defensive plays. But he'll be 34 years old and is only a bridge. PFF estimates a one-year deal for $5 million.

Bryce Callahan, Broncos

Yes, the former Bears slot cornerback who left for a big contract and had injuries just like he had in Chicago. He's still very effective in the slot and is 30. And he's still very injury-prone, possibly because of the complete effort he turns in every play. He could have played 43 total games for Denver in three years and was able to play in only 21. PFF estimates a deal averaging $4.5 million a year but this isn't the same style defense he played in Chicago or in Denver, so he might not be a fit.

K'Waun Williams, 49ers

Another highly respected slot cornerback who PFF says will be a bargain acquisition somewhere at $2.5 million for a year. A real asset for a zone team like the Bears, his passer rating against has edged up each of the last three years but not much and was still at 91.7 last year. He's now 30 years old.

Ahkello Witherspoon, Steelers

The Steelers had him on the bench for half the season after he left the 49ers as a free agent but he came on very strong with only 14 completions allowed in 37 targets and a spectacular passer rating against of 35.1, although for just over one third of the team's defensive snaps. At 6-2, he has good height and he moves well. Still, PFF estimates he will pull down only $2.5 million, maybe $2 milion guaranteed. He had been more of a zone cornerback but with the Steelers showed a real knack for playing man to man.

Sidney Jones, Seahawkws

A young cornerback who got more starts last year than in his first three seasons, he allowed only an 84.3 passer rating and that was more in line with what he had done with the Eagles in limited actionin 2019. In 2020 he struggled in Jacksonville, but that was Jackonville. PFF estimates $4.25 million for a year and it might be reasonable enough to invite a Bears offer.

Chris Harris, Chargers

A slot cornerback who had been effective in the past with Denver in zone coverage but had foot and shoulder injuries. He'll be 33 this year and is a bridge candidate who PFF says will get $5 million.

Jason Verrett, 49ers

Comingo ff an ACL tear, he had been an effective player but probably more in man-to-man coverage. Injuries always seem to be an issue with him. PFF says $3 million for a year.

Mike Hughes, Chiefs

At times in his career, Hughes has played at very high levels. He can be a good zone coverage cornerback but probably needs to play outside and not in the slot as he struggled there with the Vikings. Last year with the Chiefs he forced four fumbles. PFF estimates a $5 million signing with $4 million or more guaranteed.

Kyle Fuller, Broncos

Yes, they could go right back to their former starter but they won't find the same player who left Chicago as a cap casualty. He was one of PFF's lowest-rated cornerbacks in the league last year but they do believe he's still worth $5.75 million this year and could rebound. He tried to expand his repertoire after getting benched last season and even tried some slot cornerback but wasn't good there. Maybe a return to Chicago at a cheaper rate would reinvigorate his career at age 30.

Desmond King, Texans

A nickel who is a good fit as a strong zone cornerback from Lovie Smith's defense. Part of the reason PFF sees him as strong in the slot is his tackling ability against the run. He'll bring in $2.5 million for a year, which could be low for a player who allowed just 66% completions in the slot and outside playing 86% of defensive snaps.

Xavier Rhodes, Colts

An ideal bridge at 32 this season for what PFF says could be one year and $3 million, he knows Matt Eberflus' defense well and had two respectable seasons (84.5 and 97.0 passer ratings) after struggling in his final year with the Vikings. His percentage of completions allowed in three of the last four years never never got to 62%. Only the disasterous 2019 in Minnesota weighs on his production.

Darius Phillips, Bengals

After struggling greatly last year for the first time, he could be discarded here by the Bengals. He has been a slot for the most part and was highly graded by PFF in 2019 and 2020, years when Sportradar says he allowed only 37.5% and 51.7% completions. Phillips spent the last month and a half of the season on injured reserve with a shoulder injury and wasn't part of the run to the Super Bowl. As such, PFF says he might be had for $1.7 millon, which seems a bit low.

Eli Apple, Bengals

Disdained by many because of all his penalties—more than any cornerback the last three years (25)—and for dropping interceptions, he still can cover well. And PFF believes he'll sign for a year at $4.25 million to prove himself. He'll be with his fifth team in seven seasons and is still young. He played extensively last year and had a respectable 86.6 passer rating against with just three TDs allowed and only a 60.3% completion rate. Whether a team committed to reducing penalties can stomach his flag issues would be the question for the Bears.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven