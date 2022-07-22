The Bears have been disrespected throughout the offseason but now it's serious

They're being disrespected by a game.

The release of Madden player ratings has begun and it's a process infuriating some Bears fans who have become fed up with being told their team will be among the league's worst.

It definitely could be worse, though. In fact, it is if you're a Lions or Eagles fan.

Roquan Smith received the sixth-highest grade among linebackers and quarterback Justin Fields had a 74 rating, which made him 24th overall among QBs. He was rated higher than Detroit starting QB Jared Goff.

David Montgomery owns the 17th highest grade among running backs with an 84. That puts him one spot behind Pittsburgh's Najee Harris and in the middle of the pack among starters. Maybe it's nothing to complain about but when he's ranked two behind Cordarrelle Patterson, who really isn't even a running back, then it's time to complain.

Bears fans loved Patterson in Chicago because of his breakaway ability on kick returns. The possibility existed he could break a long run on occasion but he rarely did and his inability to lower his shoulder to fight for extra inches as a back revealed the lack of experience he had at the position.

It's not the worst ranking revealed so far, however.

Darnell Mooney is rated tied for 53rd best receiver with Corey Davis, Elijah Moore, Kadarius Toney, Mecole Hardman, Rondale Moore and Packers low-budget free agent signee Sammy Watkins.

Last year Mooney had 81 catches, tying Ja'Marr Chase for 18th among receivers for catch total. He finished 17th in receiving yards with 1,055. Yet, he is ranked below Sterling Shepard, who has been around six seasons and has never hit 900 yards receiving or 67 catches. Mooney in Year 2 was at 81 catches and 1,055 yards.

Still, it's only a game and what Bears fans need to realize is it's not all one-sided.

In team ratings, they were actually rated above the Philadelphia Eagles, a 2021 playoff team that made obvious improvements in the offseason. And while Detroit fans assume their team has climbed past the Bears, Madden doesn't seem to think so and has them rated behind Chicago.

