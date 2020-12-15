SI.com
BearDigest
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBearDigest+
Search

Report Says Mario Edwards Jr. Charged with Assault

Gene Chamberlain

Defensive lineman Mario Edwards Jr. has been the surprise Bears contributor this year in the pass rush, and greatly needed because of Robert Quinn's failures.

Now his future is in question after he has been charged with assault over an alleged domestic violence incident which is reported to have occurred on Oct. 17 in Carolina according to TMZ.

In court documents, the woman charges Edwards got violent with her in a hotel room the night before the Bears beat the Carolina Panthers. She said he hit her in the eye with his hand when she took out her phone to record him yelling at her.

She also charges Edwards then grabbed her by the arm and "dragged her to the door of the hotel room" and then struck her in the arm in the hotel hall by an elevator. 

TMZ reported she was hospitalized then, and was pregnant at the time of the attack. She said Edwards has a history of violent attacks against her. 

TMZ talked to Peter Schaffer, Edwards' agent, and he said Edwards tried to de-escalate a shouting match wiith the woman. She was described as the aggressor in the incident and TMZ said it had a police report listing Edwards as a victim. Police in that report noted filing a report due to a woman hitting a man and scratching his forehead.

Edwards has a career-high four sacks and is second on the team behind Khalil Mack (7 1/2).

In instances of this type, the NFL can intervene with penalties like suspensions for a player, but usually has not done so until it investigates a situation and it is entirely clear what happened.

As an organization, the Bears have been aggressively active against domestic violence after the embarrassment of signing 49ers free agent Ray McDonald in 2015. He had faced domestic violence charges, and then was charged again.  

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven

THANKS FOR READING BEAR DIGEST
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Untimely Injuries in Secondary Test Bears Depth

With their biggest game of the season approaching this week at Minneapolis, the Chicago Bears have chosen a bad time to have their first injuries in their secondary

Gene Chamberlain

The Arrival: Bears Say It's Really a New Mitchell Trubisky

It's been said before by Chicago Bears coach Matt Nagy and assistants but this time they think they're correct in believing this truly is a new version of quarterback Mitchell Trubisky.

Gene Chamberlain

Ten Names to Consider for Possible Bears Coaching Hunt

The line will be forming quickly if the Chicago Bears do indeed dump Matt Nagy after the season, so it's never too early to start thinking about the talent pool of potential replacements.

Gene Chamberlain

by

Bmarr

Bears Pass Rusher Has Medical Issue According to Report

One Chicago Bears pass rusher is struggling and it could be due to a medical issue according to the Chicago Tribune.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Report Card: High Grades Mean Little Without Playoffs

The Chicago Bears earned high marks across the board for their 36-7 win over the Houston Texans but those A's will be meaningless without three more W's and a playoff berth.

Gene Chamberlain

Apparently Sweet Georgia Brown Should Replace Bear Down Chicago Bears

https://www.si.com/nfl/texans/news/cowher-slams-houston-texans-for-making-bears-look-like-globetrotters

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Defense Restores Its Roar Against Texans

With seven sacks and 11 quarterback hits, the Chicago Bears made life miserable Sunday for Deshaun Watson and the undermanned Texans offense in a 36-7 win at Soldier Field.

Gene Chamberlain

Milestone Markers Hit by Allen Robinson, David Montgomery

David Montgomery had one of the longest runs from scrimmage in Chicago Bears history while Allen Robinson hit the 1,000-yard receiving marker for the second straight year in a 36-7 win Sunday over the Houston Texans.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears Make a Statement by Ending Losing Streak

An 80-yard touchdown run by David Montgomery, three TD passes by Mitchell Trubisky and seven sacks of Deshaun Watson say the Chicago Bears are still alive after their six-game losing streak ended with a 36-7 win over Houston.

Gene Chamberlain

Bears and Texans In-Game Blog | Week 14

A live in-game blog from BearDigest.com's Gene Chamberlain at Soldier Field, where the Bears are attempting to end a six-game losing streak against the Houston Texans.

Gene Chamberlain