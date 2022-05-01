Wide receivers have been a prime target of the Bears in the hunt for undrafted free agents and they also signed a face familiar to Justin Fields in running back Master Teague.

Bears GM Ryan Poles projected the team would be a prime target for plenty of undrafted free agents because of perceived open roster spots.

He was right.

The Bears have begun the process of signing undrafted players and a key goal was getting wide receivers. They have reportedly have six wide receivers among a list of 20 undrafted free agent signings.

Utah State's Savon Scarver, Southern Illinois' Landon Lenoir, Slipper Rock's Henry Litwin, Liberty's Kevin Shaa, Duquesne's Cyrus Holder and Maryland's Luke Little are the wide receivers who signed on as of noon Sunday that have been confirmed by BearDigest via their school, their social media or agency.

Among the bigger names who have signed were Justin Fields' former teammate, running back Master Teague. He ran for 1,764 yards and 17 touchdowns for the Buckeyes in 31 games.

The Bears also signed Ball State linebacker Christian Albright and Wisconsin linebacker Jack Sanborn. Sanborn's signing was reported by ESPN's Courtney Cronin.

Albright made 15 sacks and 11 pass deflections with 34 tackles for loss and 257 total tackles. He ran a 4.6-second 40 and a 6.94-second cone drill.

Sanborn is from Lake Zurich High just down the road from Halas Hall and was known as an effort guy and big hitter with 228 career tackles, 29 for loss, and four interceptions with three forced fumbles.

Here is a list of those who are known to have signed by noon Sunday.

RB Master Teague, Ohio State: A 5-11, 226-pounder, he played in 31 gaes for the Buckeyes while rushing for 1,764 yards on 323 carries with 17 touchdowns and caught 11 passes for 118 yards. Benched 27 reps at 221 pounds at Ohio State's pro day, while running a 4.44-second 40.

WR Savon Scarver, Utah State: 5-11, 175 pounds, averaged 27.4 yards per 107 career kick returns and made 55 receptions for 757 yards with five touchdows. He ran a 4.48-second 40-yard dash at pro day.

WR Kevin Shaa, Liberty: Malik Willis target who made 82 catches for 1,364 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. He is 5-11, 165 and ran a 4.39-second 40-yard dash at pro day. He also has a 38-inch vertical leap.

WR Landon Lenoir, Southern Illinois: Played in 53 games and had 204 career catches for 2,675 yards and 19 TDs. He is 5-11, 186 pounds.

WR Henry Litwin, Slippery Rock: School's all-time receiving leader, is 6-1, 195 and made 221 receptions for 3,392 yards with 42 TDs in 51 games. He ran a 4.56 40 at a pro day with a 34 1/2-inch vertical leap.

WR Cyrus Holder, Duquesne: Stands 6-4, 205. Played in 15 games and made 60 receptions for 1,120 yards and 13 TDs. He ran a 4.48-second 40 with a 34 1/2-inch vertical leap.

WR Luke Little, University of Mary: Caught 30 TD passes among his 155 receptions and had 2,423 yards for this D-II school. Stands 6-4, 221.

TE Chase Allen, Iowa State: A 6-7, 250-pounder who made 74 career receptions for 810 yards and six touchdowns. He ran a 4.79-second 40 and did a 36 1/2-inch vertical leap.

TE Jake Tonges, California: Stands 6-5, 240 and made 47 career receptions for 620 yards and four TDs. Ran a 4.77 40 and had a 35 1/2-inch vertical leap as well as a 7.09-second three-cone drill.

T/G Tristen Taylor, Eastern Washington: Stands 6-6, 320, played the most games in school history. Did 31 reps at 225 pounds at pro day. Ran 5.13 in the 40. Has 34-inch arms and an 82-3/4-inch wing span.

T Jean Delance, Florida: A 6-5, 307-pounder who played in 41 games over the last four years. Was a right tackle starter for 25 games the last two years. Originally started out at Texas and left after two games. Ran the 40 in 5.26 seconds and did 21 reps in the bench.

LB Christian Albright, Ball State: A 6-2, 240-pounder who made 257 career tackles, including 34 for loss. He had 15 sacks and two interceptions while breaking up 11 passes. He also forced nine fumbles during five seasons. Ran a 4.6 40 with a 33 1/2-inch vertical leap. Ran the three-cone drill in 6.94 seconds. Has an 80 3/8-inch wingpspan.

LB Jack Sanborn, Wisconsin: Lake Zurich High grad who is 6-2, 234, and made 228 tackles, including 29 for loss. Had four interceptions and three forced fumbles. He ran the 40 in 4.73 seconds, did 34 1/2-inch vertical.

LB C.J. Avery, Louisville: A 5-11, 227-pounder who made 349 career tackles including 227 for loss. Also made 8 1/2 sacks, three interceptions and four fumble recoveries in 54 games over five seasons. He did a 38-inch vertical leap and ran a 4.75-second 40 at a pro day.

LB Jaylan Alexander, Purdue: A 6-2, 230-pounder who made 226 tackles, 16 1/2 for loss, and had five pass breakups. Ran a 4.75-second 40.

CB Jaylon Jones, Mississippi: A 5-11, 195-pound who ran a 4.66-second 40 and did 37 1/2 inches in the vertical leap at the combline. He made 152 career tackles including 6 1/2 for loss, with 18 pass breakups and one interception.

CB Allie Green, Missouri: A 6-3, 206-pounder who played at Tulsa first. He made 146 tackles, one interception and had 14 pass breakups in 37 games. Ran 4.7 in the 40 with a 32-inch vertical leap.

CB Dishon McNary, Central Michigan: A 6-1, 190-pounder who ran 4.46 in the 40. He made 47 tackles, an interception and nine pass breakups over three years.

S Derick Bush, Coastal Carolina: Stands 6-1, 190 and made four career interceptions, 135 tackles and 19 pass breakups.

S Jonathan Alexander, Charlotte: Stands 6-3, 210, made 82 tackles in 20 games with three pass breakups and two interceptions. Ran a 4.75-second 40 and did a 34 1/2 vertical leap.

DT Micah Dew-Treadway, Minnesota: Defensive tackle who is 6-4, 315. He made 41 tackles, seven for loss with 1 1/2 sacks in 27 games. Ran 5.29 in the 40 and benched 25 times at 225.

Twitter: BearDigest@BearsOnMaven