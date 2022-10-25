It was almost a bit of an awkward situation, but Matt Eberflus wouldn't mind this kind of awkward a few more times.

The Bears had just beat up the New England Patriots on Monday Night Football 33-14 and, in fact, Justin Fields was downing the ball at the 1-yard line to keep from scoring even more points.

Then Eberflus had to talk to Patriots coach Bill Belichick.

Eberflus had a hub, handshake and brief discussion with Belichick after the Bears denied the Patriots coach win No. 325 and kept him from moving past Bears founder/coach George Halas into No. 2 for all-time victories.

"It was obviously a private conversation, but I can just generalize and say that he was complimentary of the way we're doing things and what we're building here," Eberflus said. "That was what the whole conversation was and it was just complimentary of how we're doing things."

The Bears took a knee at the end instead of scoring 40, and Eberflus directed they do this.

"It was over at that point," Eberflus said.

It was an act of sportsmanship, if not refusing to embarrass anyone.

"Yep, just respect for the game," he said.

After the game had ended Eberflus also had a conversation with members of Bears ownership.

Obviously, losing to New England would have been one thing but for the Bears to lose and in the same game have Belichick pass Halas, whose daughter Virginia McCaskey owns the team, wouldn't have been ideal.

It was a case of pride

"Yeah, I had a couple comments from the McCaskey family on that, and they were all pleased with that," Eberflus said, to a few media laughs.

Sportsmanship might have won out, but so did pride.

