Matt Nagy Shoots Down Boomer Esiason's Firing Report

Citing his own honesty in the past when asked about sensitive topics, Bears coach Matt Nagy shot down the report by WFAN's Boomer Esiason and said he has not been told he will be fired after Sunday's game with Minnesota.

If Matt Nagy has been fired already, he'd be more surprised to find it out than most others.

The Bears coach on Wednesday denied a report by former NFL quarterback Boomer Esiason on New York's WFAN saying he has already been told he'll be fired after Sunday's game with the Vikings.

"I can clear it up," Nagy said during Wednesday's press conference. "Again, as I always tell you, I'm very honest and open with you all and that has not been told to me. There's going to be reports that come out probably at this time of the season. Anything that is said or reported by anybody is just that, you know? I haven't been told anything.

"I'm a pretty good source to ask so I think you're doing a good job asking me. I would say that anybody that has a report that is going to talk to somebody who talked to somebody who talked to somebody, it's probably best to just wait. Call me up and ask me. I promise you I'll tell you the truth. You know what I mean? I'm a pretty good source."

Nagy said the normal procedure of going through the season before meeting with players on Monday postseason, then meeting with GM Ryan Pace and ownership will occur as usual.

"We keep everything the way it's been the entire time that I've been here," he said. "We have great communication each week which I think is really good.

"And then just like every year you always go through and you talk about the season and where you're at."

Nagy said he hasn't considered this week's game with Minnesota Sunday will be his last.

Criticism and speculation haven't sent Nagy into a shell. He's obviously willing to take on questions about it.

"That's a part of this job," he said. "Again, I've been saying it from the very beginning, when you're in a results-oriented business you know that when you get into it. That's a part of why you get to this point is you're able to handle situations like this.

"But when you have clear communication from the start until today, it's been great communication (within the team). That's what's important is making sure you have that."

